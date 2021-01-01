FT. 2-1. Good game and a great crowd too.
That brazil kit is so bad. very light yellow
This Brazil side is shocking.
Savinho has been a real livewire on the right for Brazil since coming on.
That SoFi stadium really is something else
Cobi and JP on Fox certainly thought so, but there was precious little actually created, no?Laid a good chance on for Guimaraes that I can remember, but mishit a fair few crosses with his right peg after mazy dribbles and played the ball square or backwards an awful lot after cutting in onto his left.All show, no dough...
Yeah he was definitely lacking in end product, but he was still doing far more than the rest of the Brazil team.
shocking result for brazilmakes you wonder whether they will ever have a good team again
Peru's kits in that era were class with the diagonal slash.
