« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 4011 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
FT. 2-1. Good game and a great crowd too.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • La la la la la
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:13:37 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:57:53 am
FT. 2-1. Good game and a great crowd too.

Absolutely. It was a sea of yellow shirts, it must have felt like a home game for the Colombians because it was hard to spot any Paraguay fans. A few scruffy bits but Colombia look decent, lots of good energy. They should deal with Costa Rica pretty comfortably in the next game, which takes the pressure off for when they play Brazil.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:22:51 am »
Big Al's turn now.


Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:56:52 am »
Didn't realise the Pigeon was ruled out of the tournament.

P.S. It genuinely took me a minute to remember his actual name when I googled why he was missing. ;D
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • La la la la la
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:00:55 am »
That SoFi stadium really is something else
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:04:20 am »
Isn't that what Hicks & Gillett were going to build us? ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:31 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:09:36 am »
Is it me, or is this Brazil shirt not yellow enough? Looks too pale to me.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:12:05 am »
That brazil kit is so bad. very light yellow
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • La la la la la
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:13:56 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 02:12:05 am
That brazil kit is so bad. very light yellow

Nike strikes again, it sucks
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:32:52 am »
Brazil take the lead. Marquinhos. 1-0.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1805413593354993823

Edit: Offside
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:11 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • La la la la la
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:36:15 am »
Now if only they had the semi automated system in use at the Euros, they would have cleared that in 20 seconds rather than 2 minutes...

A pity because the Costa Rica low block is horrendous to watch, they are way out of their depth here.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:56 am by Butcher Knife Roberto »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:40:38 am »
Yeah, all international tournaments should have semi-automated offsides.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:59:44 am »
Brazil with a 1st half performance to match their kit I suppose.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:32:15 am »
17 year old Endrick coming on for Brazil. Wearing the number 9 shirt too.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:45:58 am »
Martinelli coming on for Brazil.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:53:32 am »
5 minutes added time. Can Costa Rica hold on?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:54:48 am »
Savinho has been a real livewire on the right for Brazil since coming on.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:58:14 am »
Costa Rica does hold on. FT 0-0.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:59:29 am »
This Brazil side is shocking.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:00:09 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:59:29 am
This Brazil side is shocking.
No pigeon, no party!
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:01:12 am »
I keep thinking Brazil have reached the bottom, but...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,979
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:06:41 am »
That was a rough performance.

The near own goal header from Costa Rica was hilarious.

I was like buddy - Paqueta is the known gambler. Now you will be investigated too.
Logged

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:59:40 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:59:29 am
This Brazil side is shocking.
Worst Brazil team I have seen in my lifetime.....been watching them since 1982.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,176
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Brazil are also 6th in the Conmebol World Cup qualification right now (after 6 matches).  They're behind Venezuela.  They've lost 3 straight qualifiers too.

Woeful by their standards.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:54:48 am
Savinho has been a real livewire on the right for Brazil since coming on.

Cobi and JP on Fox certainly thought so, but there was precious little actually created, no?

Laid a good chance on for Guimaraes that I can remember, but mishit a fair few crosses with his right peg after mazy dribbles and played the ball square or backwards an awful lot after cutting in onto his left.

All show, no dough...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,849
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 02:00:55 am
That SoFi stadium really is something else

Just saw it cost 6-7 Billion!!! WOWZA
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:25:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:24:21 pm
Cobi and JP on Fox certainly thought so, but there was precious little actually created, no?

Laid a good chance on for Guimaraes that I can remember, but mishit a fair few crosses with his right peg after mazy dribbles and played the ball square or backwards an awful lot after cutting in onto his left.

All show, no dough...
Yeah he was definitely lacking in end product, but he was still doing far more than the rest of the Brazil team.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
shocking result for brazil

makes you wonder whether they will ever have a good team again
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:25:17 pm
Yeah he was definitely lacking in end product, but he was still doing far more than the rest of the Brazil team.

Fair point...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:20:23 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:30:42 pm
shocking result for brazil

makes you wonder whether they will ever have a good team again

Been waiting 20 odd years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
Time for some proper football!  ;D


Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #151 on: Today at 11:20:53 pm »
Jesse is a penis... done a good job with Les Canadiens, but still a penis...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm »
For the record, I'm old enough to have been a kid when Nene Cubillas was playing with Fort Lauderdale Strikers. Fabulous player, soft spot for Peru from an early age...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,446
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:33:10 pm »
Peru's kits in that era were class with the diagonal slash.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:33:10 pm
Peru's kits in that era were class with the diagonal slash.
Yep, it's just something I've loved since I was a kid. It was just so different and exotic from the usual kits over here.

I've always wished that we would have an away (or third) kit with the diagonal stripe. I'd buy a lifetime supply of it. ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #155 on: Today at 11:46:28 pm »
Las chicas in the high-cut denim shorts...maravillosa  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 