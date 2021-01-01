Offside AND misses a sitter
Copa America stadiums 2/3 full at best.
Nunez.....
First few games were definitely packed. I think it depends on where exactly in the US the matches are taking place.
Tickets are $100 to the Uruguay - Panama match at Metlife Stadium. Anything involving Argentina is $300+. It's just not worth it.
Nunez and his corn rows gets called for simulation.
Another great ball in by James. 2-0.https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1805370905465389306
Enciso gets one back, 2-1...
https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1805384450966274460
been Paraguay's best player, he has...
Looked a penalty with the replays
Yeah, didn't look like a "clear & obvious error". Do they even have that interpretation over there?
