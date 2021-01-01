« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 3009 times)

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:36:16 am »
Offside AND misses a sitter
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:36:41 am »
Darwin saved by the offside flag =D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:37:40 am »
I would like to take back my looking sharp comment
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:38:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:36:16 am
Offside AND misses a sitter

It's the twists, needs to free the tresses so they flow in the slipstream of the surging runs...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:38:36 am »
Thank god I'm not Uruguayan ;D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:40:13 am »
Copa America stadiums 2/3 full at best.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:40:37 am »
Uruguay have a few chavvy players...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 02:41:56 am »
And fucking Wanker Hats!
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 02:45:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:40:13 am
Copa America stadiums 2/3 full at best.
First few games were definitely packed. I think it depends on where exactly in the US the matches are taking place.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 02:46:43 am »
Nunez.....
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:47:06 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:45:04 am
First few games were definitely packed. I think it depends on where exactly in the US the matches are taking place.

Tickets are $100 to the Uruguay - Panama match at Metlife Stadium. Anything involving Argentina is $300+. It's just not worth it.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 02:50:43 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Yesterday at 02:49:09 am
Tickets are $100 to the Uruguay - Panama match at Metlife Stadium. Anything involving Argentina is $300+. It's just not worth it.
Yeah that's a joke.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:52:08 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:40:13 am
Copa America stadiums 2/3 full at best.

these are very big stadiums. lot more than you expect for lesser matches
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 03:07:26 am »
Nunez.....
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 03:20:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:14:49 am
Nunez and his corn rows gets called for simulation.

At least he doesn't have a headband too.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 03:22:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:36:16 am
Offside AND misses a sitter

Suarez's reaction on the sidelines...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 03:46:37 am »
NUNEZ!!!

With the hardest of the bunch.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:46:57 am »
Get in Nunez!
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 03:47:17 am »
Whoomp, der it is... :D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:48:10 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 03:53:36 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:56:34 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 05:15:49 am »
Darwin was boss tonight.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 01:38:35 pm »
Delighted Nunez got the goal. I went to bed after the first half. His all round play was good in the first half but again he missed a couple of chances that you would like to see going in.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 06:27:00 pm »
just watched the highlights

darwin misses all the sitters and scores with the hardest chance such an enigma
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm »
It's Lucho time!


Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
Lovely ball in by James. 1-0 to Colombia.

https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1805368627736023132
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Julio Enciso is a good little player. Didn't realise that he's only 20.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:07:07 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
Another great ball in by James. 2-0.

https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1805370905465389306


Couple assists, would it be wrong to comment on James's balls?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:34:35 am »
Enciso gets one back, 2-1...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #114 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:37:31 am
been Paraguay's best player, he has...
Yep, looks like Brighton have another little gem.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #115 on: Today at 12:45:04 am »
James with another great ball in. Ref calls a pen for holding the attacker. Seemed harsh, but he is holding his shirt.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Ref goes over to the monitor and rescinds the pen.

https://twitter.com/EtihadSportsHD/status/1805387303327875228
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:49:13 am »
Looked a penalty with the replays
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:50:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:49:13 am
Looked a penalty with the replays
Yeah, didn't look like a "clear & obvious error". Do they even have that interpretation over there?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #119 on: Today at 12:52:44 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:50:48 am
Yeah, didn't look like a "clear & obvious error". Do they even have that interpretation over there?

Over here, in the horribly unsophisticated, footballing backwaters?  :D
