Not really that odd.



it's really odd!feels like he's putting much too much (unfair) expectation on RAWK moderators, who ultimately run a football site - they can't be expected to weigh in and discuss and solve all the world's geopolitical problems (for free - alongside running the rest of their sites, doing jobs, and having lives)just seems a bit discompassionate to the volunteers here, about events entirely unrelated to them, to dig at them