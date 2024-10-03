« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 22926 times)

Offline Pata

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #400 on: October 3, 2024, 11:44:31 pm »
In the final count, the 500 people with allocated tickets who were not allowed access to Montilivi must be taken into account. - ?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #401 on: October 4, 2024, 07:57:47 am »
Quote from: Luke 17 on October  3, 2024, 08:23:40 pm
https://www.gironafc.cat/en/news/comunicat-sobre-lassistencia-al-girona-feyenoord

Interesting confirms our allocation anyway, and providing there's no change to the usual then 1st sale will be 27/27 and 2nd sale will be 26/27 - with less than half on 26 getting sorted
Offline Tommypig

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #402 on: October 4, 2024, 10:28:26 am »
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈
Offline ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #403 on: October 4, 2024, 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on October  4, 2024, 10:28:26 am
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈
That would definitely change things for some! although not for 3 of the 4 that we'll have in the guaranteed sale. Whilst I agree that ultimately they do need to do that, they need to do it at the start of the euro campaign and not once its already started.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Jm55

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #404 on: October 4, 2024, 10:38:58 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on October  4, 2024, 10:28:26 am
Would love to see a curve ball in the allocation for this one like 27/27 in (as they would of automatically assumed and booked) and 26/27 (they were never guaranteed in first place) not transferable entry only in their names  😈

It should be that way for every away.

Im like a broken record on this but through their own refusal to piss off certain supporters groups the TO have created this situation where everyone is credit hunting for fear of falling further down, or off entirely, the ladder.

If they could establish a system where only the person attending the match gets the credit then the criteria would inevitably drop meaning credit hunting wouldnt be as big of an issue as people would know that they dont necessarily need 100% attendance to qualify for certain matches. its a chicken and egg scenario.

For Istanbul for example, I got a ticket with 4 homes and 0 aways, I think that was the first season theyd started the credit system, it was certainly in its infancy if not. Now obviously a lot has changed since then, weve got a much bigger suporter base, a bigger stadium, the world is a smaller place than it was then in terms of cheap travel and UEFA take the piss with allocations and corporate ticket even more now than they did then etc so Im not for a moment suggesting that it would ever be like that again but I do think theres middle ground between that and what you have now where without an away credit youve got, at best, a 1 in 3 chance of a final ticket.
Offline Tommypig

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #405 on: October 4, 2024, 10:57:14 am »
Quote from: ABJ on October  4, 2024, 10:37:04 am
That would definitely change things for some! although not for 3 of the 4 that we'll have in the guaranteed sale. Whilst I agree that ultimately they do need to do that, they need to do it at the start of the euro campaign and not once its already started.

Agree hard to change the system midway through campaign - as someone on 25/27 manifesting any sort of change that gets me in with a chance of Girona :)
Offline ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #406 on: October 4, 2024, 11:02:40 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on October  4, 2024, 10:57:14 am
Agree hard to change the system midway through campaign - as someone on 25/27 manifesting any sort of change that gets me in with a chance of Girona :)
I'm also on 25/27 and am the 1 of the 4 that I mentioned above that will be going on someone else's ticket for this. Loads of our lot are on 25/27 as well but will not have a sniff for this unfortunately.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #407 on: October 4, 2024, 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: ABJ on October  4, 2024, 11:02:40 am
I'm also on 25/27 and am the 1 of the 4 that I mentioned above that will be going on someone else's ticket for this. Loads of our lot are on 25/27 as well but will not have a sniff for this unfortunately.

The thing is, you would get one on 25 no issues if they said card holder only

if they stopped named transfers, anyone with a couple of euro away credits would shoot right up, and those like you would get literally every single game regardless of allocation if you continued to go every game

But like you said  they can't change it mid season, and they would need to announce chances prior to the draws taking place so people don't book

If they were to do it, maybe they'd need to do a fan update or work out whos attended what over the last few years

So many ways it could/should change, the only certainty is that it is not sustainable in its current form

I get the feeling Milan original criteria wasn't a mistake in terms of intention or process, but was a mistake in terms of making the wrong type of change and unannounced
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #408 on: October 4, 2024, 11:23:20 am »
The low allocation on this one just feels different to the extent some action is needed.

I get that people whove used someone elses ticket for years would be impacted by own name only. But it would stick in the craw if some were farmed out on Twitter denying people who have 25 or 26 of the last 27.

Should have to make a case that the people being transferred to are regular match goers.
Online Craig S

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #409 on: October 4, 2024, 11:32:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on October  4, 2024, 10:38:58 am
It should be that way for every away.

Im like a broken record on this but through their own refusal to piss off certain supporters groups the TO have created this situation where everyone is credit hunting for fear of falling further down, or off entirely, the ladder.

If they could establish a system where only the person attending the match gets the credit then the criteria would inevitably drop meaning credit hunting wouldnt be as big of an issue as people would know that they dont necessarily need 100% attendance to qualify for certain matches. its a chicken and egg scenario.

For Istanbul for example, I got a ticket with 4 homes and 0 aways, I think that was the first season theyd started the credit system, it was certainly in its infancy if not. Now obviously a lot has changed since then, weve got a much bigger suporter base, a bigger stadium, the world is a smaller place than it was then in terms of cheap travel and UEFA take the piss with allocations and corporate ticket even more now than they did then etc so Im not for a moment suggesting that it would ever be like that again but I do think theres middle ground between that and what you have now where without an away credit youve got, at best, a 1 in 3 chance of a final ticket.


It is nothing to do with supporters groups, please don't believe the propaganda that was disseminated on here. If it went to a vote, then it would be in the minutes.

I was all for it and I did not understand the issues at first of allocating the credit to someone mid season. It was RodneyHide on here who first pointed out to me, that it causes issues. He was looking at it from people lower down the ladder who only have a few credits, and could end up throwing them off the ladder as more "credited accounts" could be made. It is also the case that it can cause issues for those on higher credits. It will settle down in a few seasons, but there is that pain point for some in the interim.

The supporters board are the ones that pointed this out to the club, who had not thought it through completely. Which of course, I am sure, will come as a surprise to absolutely everyone - especially after the initial Milan criteria.

I 100% want it done and it is 100% the right thing to be done. But it has to be done in the right way too by the club. I think the only way is some form of credit amnesty to be in the right name. The club can also check who has collected on those credits to stop people abusing it.
Online Jm55

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #410 on: October 4, 2024, 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: Craig S on October  4, 2024, 11:32:47 am
It is nothing to do with supporters groups, please don't believe the propaganda that was disseminated on here. If it went to a vote, then it would be in the minutes.

I was all for it and I did not understand the issues at first of allocating the credit to someone mid season. It was RodneyHide on here who first pointed out to me, that it causes issues. He was looking at it from people lower down the ladder who only have a few credits, and could end up throwing them off the ladder as more "credited accounts" could be made. It is also the case that it can cause issues for those on higher credits. It will settle down in a few seasons, but there is that pain point for some in the interim.

The supporters board are the ones that pointed this out to the club, who had not thought it through completely. Which of course, I am sure, will come as a surprise to absolutely everyone - especially after the initial Milan criteria.

I 100% want it done and it is 100% the right thing to be done. But it has to be done in the right way too by the club. I think the only way is some form of credit amnesty to be in the right name. The club can also check who has collected on those credits to stop people abusing it.

Probably badly worded and poor choice of the phrase supporters group but I wasnt eluding to it being SOS.

My point is that there are a sizeable amount of supporters who this arrangement benefits and if the club were to change it their people would be annoyed; hence there is a hesitancy to do so.

I agree with pretty much everything which youve said though.
Offline bignred84

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #411 on: October 4, 2024, 11:49:56 am »
what about a system like Man Utds
you get a credit for applying
you get a credit if you get a ticket.
you must collect the ticket, if not you lose the lot (2 credits I assume)

either way something has to change.
as a regular with not a single credit in over 10 years
LFC know I go as my details are provided and I have to collect.

I couldn't get a Milan on my own (with the uncertainty)
If I had of got one on my own, the usual source would then be one credit down
me on One credit will make no difference going forward, where as being on 100% on another will
so I was screwed both ways.

yet I get nothing meanwhile the Non attender has 100% credits.

I'm thinking I'll miss out on Gerona, I had a chance with 700
Offline bignred84

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #412 on: October 4, 2024, 12:10:15 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on October  4, 2024, 11:02:40 am
I'm also on 25/27 and am the 1 of the 4 that I mentioned above that will be going on someone else's ticket for this. Loads of our lot are on 25/27 as well but will not have a sniff for this unfortunately.

Likewise

the longer this goes on though, the worse the mess gets

The club must have the data for all this given how long ticket collections have been in place now
Offline Thomas

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #413 on: October 4, 2024, 12:44:25 pm »
I imagine that the TO will take full advantage of the hours in the afternoon to announce the details
Offline vlademer17

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #414 on: October 4, 2024, 01:42:24 pm »
Hoping to get sorted for this game.

Know Girona impossible so only holding my hopes for this one out of them 2.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #415 on: October 4, 2024, 02:12:20 pm »
Milan non-collection emails are going out it seems
Offline Purple Gorilla

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #416 on: October 4, 2024, 02:14:53 pm »
With all the arsing about with collections abroad, low allocations etc etc, its absolute madness that you can put your ticket in someone else's name and keep the credit isn't it!
That's the main area where the ticket office have cocked up and built a rod for their own back for me. Anything they implement in future will be argued, and rightly so by the way, with the argument from those who currently hold the credits, that they only played by LFC's rules.
For me, and this comes with some caveats, I think after Madrid or even Paris was the time to start again. After Madrid you could have said, (and I know it would be argued) everyone who went to Madrid and goes to away euro games in general, has seen it all now. And thats the clean slate to implement a better ticketing strategy.
But the putting your ticket in other peoples names rule is madness. The one surefire way to combat touting is to have to provide proof of self attendance - and theyve managed to cock it up.
I think without that, youd be able to have a fair system where those who go to every game still can, those who go to most still can, and wont get fucked off for the big games by touts etc, and then those who want to go now and again, would be in a fair fight with everyone else
Offline DanK1456

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #417 on: October 8, 2024, 02:10:34 pm »
Anyone aware of rules on facing the same team in the knockouts and the league phase? I know the playoffs are 9-16 vs 17-24, and the playoff winners play a top 8 side in round of 16, but not seen any other restrictions listed in terms of facing teams twice.
Offline claresy2005

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #418 on: October 8, 2024, 08:49:20 pm »
Offline DanK1456

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #419 on: October 8, 2024, 10:50:33 pm »
Offline kevlumley

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #420 on: October 20, 2024, 08:09:18 am »
Quote from: Alf on August  7, 2024, 02:41:19 pm
One good thing is a European away in January.
Yeah, let me know if you feel that come pay day. :=D
Offline kevlumley

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #421 on: October 20, 2024, 08:29:21 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 29, 2024, 06:59:30 pm
Been reliably informed by someone who knows the score more than most, who I really trust that the allocation for away fans will be 700

I was just guessing on the allocation based on the standard 5%
Do you think that 700 could include families, friends, sponsors etc of LFC or we will get an extra allocation on top of the 700 for those? Not sure who to ask, but thought I'd post anyway.
Offline ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #422 on: October 20, 2024, 10:56:37 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on October 20, 2024, 08:29:21 am
Do you think that 700 could include families, friends, sponsors etc of LFC or we will get an extra allocation on top of the 700 for those? Not sure who to ask, but thought I'd post anyway.
Check your whats app Kev.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #423 on: October 20, 2024, 11:03:39 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on October 20, 2024, 08:29:21 am
Do you think that 700 could include families, friends, sponsors etc of LFC or we will get an extra allocation on top of the 700 for those? Not sure who to ask, but thought I'd post anyway.

Feyenoord got 492 for their game there
Offline kevlumley

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #424 on: October 24, 2024, 10:41:34 am »
Thanks tizlad
Online Levitz

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:46:20 pm »
Anyone got info on recent Eindhoven allocations?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
Online Levitz

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm »
