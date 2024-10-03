With all the arsing about with collections abroad, low allocations etc etc, its absolute madness that you can put your ticket in someone else's name and keep the credit isn't it!
That's the main area where the ticket office have cocked up and built a rod for their own back for me. Anything they implement in future will be argued, and rightly so by the way, with the argument from those who currently hold the credits, that they only played by LFC's rules.
For me, and this comes with some caveats, I think after Madrid or even Paris was the time to start again. After Madrid you could have said, (and I know it would be argued) everyone who went to Madrid and goes to away euro games in general, has seen it all now. And thats the clean slate to implement a better ticketing strategy.
But the putting your ticket in other peoples names rule is madness. The one surefire way to combat touting is to have to provide proof of self attendance - and theyve managed to cock it up.
I think without that, youd be able to have a fair system where those who go to every game still can, those who go to most still can, and wont get fucked off for the big games by touts etc, and then those who want to go now and again, would be in a fair fight with everyone else