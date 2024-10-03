It should be that way for every away.



Im like a broken record on this but through their own refusal to piss off certain supporters groups the TO have created this situation where everyone is credit hunting for fear of falling further down, or off entirely, the ladder.



If they could establish a system where only the person attending the match gets the credit then the criteria would inevitably drop meaning credit hunting wouldnt be as big of an issue as people would know that they dont necessarily need 100% attendance to qualify for certain matches. its a chicken and egg scenario.



For Istanbul for example, I got a ticket with 4 homes and 0 aways, I think that was the first season theyd started the credit system, it was certainly in its infancy if not. Now obviously a lot has changed since then, weve got a much bigger suporter base, a bigger stadium, the world is a smaller place than it was then in terms of cheap travel and UEFA take the piss with allocations and corporate ticket even more now than they did then etc so Im not for a moment suggesting that it would ever be like that again but I do think theres middle ground between that and what you have now where without an away credit youve got, at best, a 1 in 3 chance of a final ticket.





It is nothing to do with supporters groups, please don't believe the propaganda that was disseminated on here. If it went to a vote, then it would be in the minutes.I was all for it and I did not understand the issues at first of allocating the credit to someone mid season. It was RodneyHide on here who first pointed out to me, that it causes issues. He was looking at it from people lower down the ladder who only have a few credits, and could end up throwing them off the ladder as more "credited accounts" could be made. It is also the case that it can cause issues for those on higher credits. It will settle down in a few seasons, but there is that pain point for some in the interim.The supporters board are the ones that pointed this out to the club, who had not thought it through completely. Which of course, I am sure, will come as a surprise to absolutely everyone - especially after the initial Milan criteria.I 100% want it done and it is 100% the right thing to be done. But it has to be done in the right way too by the club. I think the only way is some form of credit amnesty to be in the right name. The club can also check who has collected on those credits to stop people abusing it.