if their is 4000 tickets you go back until every fancard holder with history has option to purchase. girona will go back 24/25 games if done correctly. milan should of done same. then once you have that its a general sale. not hoarding a credit and wasting £50 for napoli has booted them off but they should still of had an opportunity to get milan if club had followed the usual selling criteria rule



They go back as far as they need to to be able to have a guaranteed sale, they then work downwards from there until it sells out.Girona will start on 25 or 26 games then gradually drop until it sells out (probably on 24). The reason for that is because they cant do a guaranteed sale on any less than 25 or 26 (whatever the number is).Thats not the same thing as having an allocation of 4,300 and going back for years to potenrially give someone who last went to a Euro away in 2015 priority over someone who wants to go their first, if they did that youd never get younger fans on the ladder.Arsenal away FA Cup was the same, they went back as far as they needed to tobyaeantee (1 FA Cip Away 22/23) and then all members.