« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 14410 times)

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #320 on: September 11, 2024, 03:37:24 pm »
Think someone worked out on the Atalanta thread that there were about 220 sold in the 24/24 sale. Add in 250 taken by the club as per Atalanta and thats basically the allocation gone. Be very slim pickings for anyone on 23/24. Returns only probably
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #321 on: September 11, 2024, 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on September 11, 2024, 03:37:24 pm
Think someone worked out on the Atalanta thread that there were about 220 sold in the 24/24 sale. Add in 250 taken by the club as per Atalanta and thats basically the allocation gone. Be very slim pickings for anyone on 23/24. Returns only probably
Yeah 231 sold in the 24/24 Atalanta sale so if the club do what they initially did for Atalanta, barely any will drop to 26/27, then it will be a question of how many returns there are for everyone else on 26/27, no way will it drop to 25/27 imo.

« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 04:59:43 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #322 on: September 11, 2024, 05:24:39 pm »
How many dropped to the 22 sale for Atalanta anyone know?

Trying to work out how many are on 23..

« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 08:13:39 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #323 on: September 11, 2024, 06:44:39 pm »
I have the same contact for UEFA tickets, got me Ajax ones the other year. Smashing fella
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #324 on: September 11, 2024, 06:45:00 pm »
Oh, post deleted. Bit cowardly
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #325 on: September 11, 2024, 08:21:10 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on September 11, 2024, 06:44:39 pm
I have the same contact for UEFA tickets, got me Ajax ones the other year. Smashing fella

They take redic allocations and then never really use them, look at lower Kenny returns in the groups etc. I know two people who get 4 each from people they know at Uefa for every home and away in their comps, and like you said that guy absolutely is. It's supposed to be a ballot but never not got the 4 each when they've applied, even for other Uefa games near by or ticking grounds off I know they did barca, Dortmund and villa etc recently

Theyve both offered me one of theirs if they get them, think the Girona site said 1500 have gone to Uefa for this. Hopefully won't need to though rather be abused by the Spanish police in a pen

If I end up with nothing I'll just refund the hotels and lose the 50 quid on flights
« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 08:29:49 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #326 on: September 11, 2024, 08:23:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 11, 2024, 05:24:39 pm
How many dropped to the 22 sale for Atalanta anyone know?
Trying to work out how many are on 23..
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133
« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 08:31:46 pm by Pata »
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #327 on: September 11, 2024, 08:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Pata on September 11, 2024, 08:23:27 pm
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133


Very interesting. So with the extra 200 they initially took 471 out of 950 total tickets. Reaching the point where the regular fan gets hardly anything for girona then.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #328 on: September 11, 2024, 08:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Pata on September 11, 2024, 08:23:27 pm
For Atalanta

Normal tickets sold
24/24 - 228
23/24 - 301
22/24 - 141

Hospitality
Initially taken - 271
Returned back into 24/24 sale - 58
Returned back into 22/24 sale - 133

Perfect thanks!
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #329 on: September 11, 2024, 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 10, 2024, 05:22:19 pm
That makes zero sense (so therefore thats probably what the TO will do  ;)) For Milan, they had no reason to go further back than 2 seasons ago which is why after everyone rightly kicked off, they eventually saw sense and released the amended selling criteria. But to not guarantee a ticket to those that did Napoli, Rangers, Ajax and Real Madrid in 22/23 but then were not able to get any last season due to the low allocations for all 5 would be incredibly harsh to say the least.

ive got mates that didnt buy napoli as they couldnt go and couldnt forward on to anyone and couldnt afford the £50 hit for the credit. that meant they didnt qualify for any of the ucl games that season and none in europa last year. every reason the milan selling details should go back as far as necessary before a general free for all. they didnt get sorted and now lost years of history away in europe.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #330 on: September 11, 2024, 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 11, 2024, 09:32:57 pm
ive got mates that didnt buy napoli as they couldnt go and couldnt forward on to anyone and couldnt afford the £50 hit for the credit. that meant they didnt qualify for any of the ucl games that season and none in europa last year. every reason the milan selling details should go back as far as necessary before a general free for all. they didnt get sorted and now lost years of history away in europe.

That would just make it a permanent closed shop though.

Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #331 on: September 11, 2024, 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 11, 2024, 09:36:55 pm
That would just make it a permanent closed shop though.



sales have always counted back credits until not neccessary then gone to general sale. club have shifted goalposts without any consultation.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #332 on: September 11, 2024, 09:40:30 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 11, 2024, 09:38:56 pm
sales have always counted back credits until not neccessary then gone to general sale. club have shifted goalposts without any consultation.

Yeah but define not necessary, everyones interpretation of that will be different surely?

Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #333 on: September 11, 2024, 09:48:18 pm »
if their is 4000 tickets you go back until every fancard holder with history has option to purchase. girona will go back 24/25 games if done correctly. milan should of done same. then once you have that its a general sale. not hoarding a credit and wasting £50 for napoli has booted them off but they should still of had an opportunity to get milan if club had followed the usual selling criteria rule
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #334 on: September 11, 2024, 09:55:44 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 11, 2024, 09:48:18 pm
if their is 4000 tickets you go back until every fancard holder with history has option to purchase. girona will go back 24/25 games if done correctly. milan should of done same. then once you have that its a general sale. not hoarding a credit and wasting £50 for napoli has booted them off but they should still of had an opportunity to get milan if club had followed the usual selling criteria rule

They go back as far as they need to to be able to have a guaranteed sale, they then work downwards from there until it sells out.

Girona will start on 25 or 26 games then gradually drop until it sells out (probably on 24). The reason for that is because they cant do a guaranteed sale on any less than 25 or 26 (whatever the number is).

Thats not the same thing as having an allocation of 4,300 and going back for years to potenrially give someone who last went to a Euro away in 2015 priority over someone who wants to go their first, if they did that youd never get younger fans on the ladder.

Arsenal away FA Cup was the same, they went back as far as they needed to tobyaeantee (1 FA Cip Away 22/23) and then all members.
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #335 on: September 11, 2024, 09:58:37 pm »
then work downwards from there until it sells out


exactly
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #336 on: September 11, 2024, 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 11, 2024, 09:58:37 pm
then work downwards from there until it sells out


exactly

Thats what theyve done though, theyve gone back far enough to do a guaranteed sale (eventually going back one further than last season due to the low allocations,) and worked down from there, and the next step down from one credit (which was guaranteed) is all members.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #337 on: September 11, 2024, 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on September 11, 2024, 08:49:00 pm

Very interesting. So with the extra 200 they initially took 471 out of 950 total tickets. Reaching the point where the regular fan gets hardly anything for girona then.
Absolutely, the figures above are pretty much correct but the initial figure that the club took of 271 is spot on so bearing in mind that its the CL and not the EL, I wouldn't be surprised if the club take 250 initially which would leave just 242 which is just 35% of the initial allocation of 692 (492+200), for the 1st sale.

I hope that I'm spectacularly wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #338 on: September 11, 2024, 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 11, 2024, 09:55:44 pm
They go back as far as they need to to be able to have a guaranteed sale, they then work downwards from there until it sells out.

Girona will start on 25 or 26 games then gradually drop until it sells out (probably on 24). The reason for that is because they cant do a guaranteed sale on any less than 25 or 26 (whatever the number is).

Thats not the same thing as having an allocation of 4,300 and going back for years to potenrially give someone who last went to a Euro away in 2015 priority over someone who wants to go their first, if they did that youd never get younger fans on the ladder.

Arsenal away FA Cup was the same, they went back as far as they needed to tobyaeantee (1 FA Cip Away 22/23) and then all members.
Girona will start on 27/27 (the initial 24 for the guaranteed sale for Atalanta + Atalanta + AC Milan + PSV) and sell out on 26/27, even after returns.

Again I hope that I'm wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #339 on: September 11, 2024, 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 11, 2024, 10:10:14 pm
Girona will start on 27/27 (the initial 24 for the guaranteed sale for Atalanta + Atalanta + AC Milan + PSV) and sell out on 26/27, even after returns.

Again I hope that I'm wrong.

I was guessing on the number, the point Im getting at is that theyre going back that far to be able to do a guaranteed sale and the key point is that to qualify for it you have to have been to all of the games between game 1 and game 27 or whatever the number is. Thats different from giving someone priority who last went to an away game in Europe in, say 2022, over someone who has never been to one which is what I think the person above was talking about.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #340 on: September 11, 2024, 10:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 11, 2024, 10:13:27 pm
I was guessing on the number, the point Im getting at is that theyre going back that far to be able to do a guaranteed sale and the key point is that to qualify for it you have to have been to all of the games between game 1 and game 27 or whatever the number is. Thats different from giving someone priority who last went to an away game in Europe in, say 2022, over someone who has never been to one which is what I think the person above was talking about.
Fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #341 on: September 12, 2024, 05:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 11, 2024, 10:06:58 pm
Thats what theyve done though, theyve gone back far enough to do a guaranteed sale (eventually going back one further than last season due to the low allocations,) and worked down from there, and the next step down from one credit (which was guaranteed) is all members.

It's not the same though is it. That would mean doing the guaranteed sale on one credit, then dropping to non guaranteed to those with one credit from the season before.

It's a big jump from guaranteed sale to open sale with no criteria, especially for something as hard to get as euro aways.

End of the day people will always be wanting to push the balance between closed shop / easy to get on the ladder based on whatever suits them personally.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,100
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #342 on: September 12, 2024, 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 11, 2024, 09:32:57 pm
ive got mates that didnt buy napoli as they couldnt go and couldnt forward on to anyone and couldnt afford the £50 hit for the credit. that meant they didnt qualify for any of the ucl games that season and none in europa last year. every reason the milan selling details should go back as far as necessary before a general free for all. they didnt get sorted and now lost years of history away in europe.

Rangers dropped to needing 1 credit from 19/20, even if they didn't have the Napoli credit. (21/22 didn't carry credits).
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details

Then depending what they had from 19/20, that probably gets you an ajax as well.

Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #343 on: September 12, 2024, 05:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on September 12, 2024, 05:36:03 pm
Rangers dropped to needing 1 credit from 19/20, even if they didn't have the Napoli credit. (21/22 didn't carry credits).
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details

Then depending what they had from 19/20, that probably gets you an ajax as well.

Ajax dropped to 3+, with 16 tickets left they never dropped it to 2+
« Last Edit: September 12, 2024, 11:31:52 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #344 on: September 12, 2024, 05:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on September 12, 2024, 05:36:03 pm
Rangers dropped to needing 1 credit from 19/20, even if they didn't have the Napoli credit. (21/22 didn't carry credits).
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
Then depending what they had from 19/20, that probably gets you an ajax as well.

The later Rangers & Ajax sales were severely affected by bots IIRC.
It tried to get 4 for both of them in the penultimate sales but only got 2 & 0 respectively. 
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #345 on: September 12, 2024, 05:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Pata on September 12, 2024, 05:52:12 pm
The later Rangers & Ajax sales were severely affected by bots IIRC.
It tried to get 4 for both of them in the penultimate sales but only got 2 & 0 respectively.
Yes, certain hypocritical individuals that knew/know how to queue jump.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 12, 2024, 05:56:08 pm
Yes, certain hypocritical individuals that knew/know how to queue jump.

If you knew how to queue jump, you'd do it.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
If you knew how to queue jump, you'd do it.
No fucking chance, its taken me years to get to the situation where I am right now with being able to go to every single match so firstly why would I risk losing that all by getting caught and banned? and secondly why would I even want to queue jump anyway, to get a better spec?  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:52:12 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm
No fucking chance, its taken me years to get to the situation where I am right now with being able to go to every single match so firstly why would I risk losing that all by getting caught and banned? and secondly why would I even want to queue jump anyway, to get a better spec?  ::)

A better spec for a match where absolutely nobody stands in the seat theyre occupied anyway.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #349 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:52:12 am
A better spec for a match where absolutely nobody stands in the seat theyre occupied anyway.
Indeed  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #350 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: ABJ on September 12, 2024, 05:56:08 pm
Yes, certain hypocritical individuals that knew/know how to queue jump.

rangers didn't have a queue at all in the last sale, you just needed to have guessed the link
ajax they didn't bother dropping it, but weirdly it seems they never even offered the 13(?) odd tickets to people in previous sales that should most likely have been guaranteed

v curious to know if the club investigated it at all, as it'd have been pretty obvious who was holding tickets for unlimited amounts of time
Logged
YNWA.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #351 on: Today at 11:53:34 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:43:26 am
rangers didn't have a queue at all in the last sale, you just needed to have guessed the link
ajax they didn't bother dropping it, but weirdly it seems they never even offered the 13(?) odd tickets to people in previous sales that should most likely have been guaranteed

v curious to know if the club investigated it at all, as it'd have been pretty obvious who was holding tickets for unlimited amounts of time

Exactly, should see in the logs who was holding them

Ajax didnt seem to get held though was always some available when I checked to see if it'd potentially drop, was surprised it didn't
Logged

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #352 on: Today at 12:42:39 pm »
If the weekends girona v barcelona game had an attendance of 13,891 5% is about 695 how can they get away with 200 less
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 12:42:39 pm
If the weekends girona v barcelona game had an attendance of 13,891 5% is about 695 how can they get away with 200 less

UEFA doesn't allow temp/standing seating so their actual capacity for UEFA matches is 9.something thousand

Same reason Bayern has 5k less capacity for European games than the Bundesliga
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 