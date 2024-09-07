This match is somewhat a one off with allocation so high. It's basically double of the rest of games at best so far

Perhaps next season we will see some common sense but I can't see any changes this season.

It's very likely this credit is going to be worthless - particularly if there is high attendance. It shall be more valuable if lots don't pick them up (the number that attend essentially becomes the allocation number). Useful if we make the final of course. But based on numbers, it is more likely to drop off unless we get Barcelona for example in the next 1.5 years.



2018 - Roma2019 - Bayern/Barca2020 - Atletico2021 - Real Madrid (albeit behind closed doors)2022 - AC Milan/Inter Milan2024 - AC MilanAll of those draws would at the very least give you a chance of a ticket with just the Milan credit. if we continue our previous record of regularly getting to the quarters and beyond, especially coupled with the new CL format of guaranteeing you a Pot 1 side away in the new league stage, its more likely than not that it wont be worthless especially how t 6 of the same 10 sides tend to make up 6 or of the quarter finalists every yearVirtually every year weve done anything of note in the competition weve had those draws (2005, Juventus, 2007 Barcelona, 2008 Inter, 2009 Madrid (and we would have had Barca had we knocked Chelsea out)What youre more likely to end up with two tiers of away credits, those going back years who stand a chance of qualifying for sub 3k allocations and the more recent ones such as Milan who stand a chance for allocations higher than that (and in some instances, eg Barca/Madrid) would be guaranteed.Obviously different scenario if we end up back in the Europa League though.