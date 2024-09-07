« previous next »
Champions League 24/25

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 09:03:57 pm
Cheers, was hoping for a sniff but will pessimistically keep my eyes peeled
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 09:58:02 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on September  7, 2024, 06:48:47 pm
Tagging on to this question - is there any chance at all Leipzig will have an All Members sale?

Don't even think I'll get a sniff on 3+
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 10:03:18 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on September  7, 2024, 06:48:47 pm
Tagging on to this question - is there any chance at all Leipzig will have an All Members sale?

New ground, small allocation and at least 4.5k people with a Milan credit.

Id be very surprised.
Logged

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 10:56:10 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on September  7, 2024, 06:48:47 pm
Tagging on to this question - is there any chance at all Leipzig will have an All Members sale?
No chance.

Milan was the perfect storm for spares, a huge allocation, very short notice and Milan fashion week so unless you are a seasoned traveller and know how to get cheap flights/digs, its very expensive.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 7, 2024, 11:01:20 pm
Quote from: ABJ on September  7, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
Lets hope that the prices are similar as well!

I purposely never mentioned that  :)
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
September 8, 2024, 01:23:42 am
Quote from: ABJ on September  7, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
Lets hope that the prices are similar as well!

Germans are usually sound with pricing

Except Bayern the other year 😂
Logged

Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 02:58:02 pm
Think I'm safe to book for non cancellable travel for Leipzig? Have Milan, LASK, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli....

LASK was 1,355 but it was a surprise to qualify for that so feeling edgy about booking...

Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 02:58:02 pm
Think I'm safe to book for non cancellable travel for Leipzig? Have Milan, LASK, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli....

LASK was 1,355 but it was a surprise to qualify for that so feeling edgy about booking...
It will all depend on the allocation but if its the expected 2.2K then I reckon that 5/10 will be guaranteed with 4/10 being in the 2nd sale.

BUT as we all found out with that ridiculous initial criteria that the club put out for Milan, never try and guess what the TO are going to do.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
It will all depend on the allocation but if its the expected 2.2K then I reckon that 5/10 will be guaranteed with 4/10 being in the 2nd sale.

BUT as we all found out with that ridiculous initial criteria that the club put out for Milan, never try and guess what the TO are going to do.

Yeah, ok feel reassured. Thanks
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm
with how they have done this sale. i reckon its milan plus 1 from last season guaranteed and a ballot for anyone with milan. the milan sale didnt go back past 22/23 season ive got mates who have now fallen off as they didnt get one in 22/23 but have away euro history going back to 2015. seems club wont be going back to far for credits anymore going off milan. girona should be interesting  ;D
Logged

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm
with how they have done this sale. i reckon its milan plus 1 from last season guaranteed and a ballot for anyone with milan. the milan sale didnt go back past 22/23 season ive got mates who have now fallen off as they didnt get one in 22/23 but have away euro history going back to 2015. seems club wont be going back to far for credits anymore going off milan. girona should be interesting  ;D
That makes zero sense (so therefore thats probably what the TO will do  ;)) For Milan, they had no reason to go further back than 2 seasons ago which is why after everyone rightly kicked off, they eventually saw sense and released the amended selling criteria. But to not guarantee a ticket to those that did Napoli, Rangers, Ajax and Real Madrid in 22/23 but then were not able to get any last season due to the low allocations for all 5 would be incredibly harsh to say the least.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm
That makes zero sense (so therefore thats probably what the TO will do  ;)) For Milan, they had no reason to go further back than 2 seasons ago which is why after everyone rightly kicked off, they eventually saw sense and released the amended selling criteria. But to not guarantee a ticket to those that did Napoli, Rangers, Ajax and Real Madrid in 22/23 but then were not able to get any last season due to the low allocations for all 5 would be incredibly harsh to say the least.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
It will all depend on the allocation but if its the expected 2.2K then I reckon that 5/10 will be guaranteed with 4/10 being in the 2nd sale.

BUT as we all found out with that ridiculous initial criteria that the club put out for Milan, never try and guess what the TO are going to do.

It would be, but you've got to admit the whole show around people wanting their Milan credit with no intention of going has been a farce

The way its gone, I'm not saying it gives a fully legitimate reason, but it gives a reason at least to consider doing something different for the other games - it wouldn't be surprising if they looked to shake things up and use this as the reasoning for doing it, can't really argue too much with exploring it - give an inch take a mile and all that
Logged

Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
This match is somewhat a one off with allocation so high. It's basically double of the rest of games at best so far
Perhaps next season we will see some common sense but I can't see any changes this season. 
It's very likely this credit is going to be worthless - particularly if there is high attendance. It shall be more valuable if lots don't pick them up (the number that attend essentially becomes the allocation number). Useful if we make the final of course. But based on numbers, it is more likely to drop off unless we get Barcelona for example in the next 1.5 years.
Logged

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
This match is somewhat a one off with allocation so high. It's basically double of the rest of games at best so far
Perhaps next season we will see some common sense but I can't see any changes this season. 
It's very likely this credit is going to be worthless - particularly if there is high attendance. It shall be more valuable if lots don't pick them up (the number that attend essentially becomes the allocation number). Useful if we make the final of course. But based on numbers, it is more likely to drop off unless we get Barcelona for example in the next 1.5 years.
Spot on.

As per usual certain people are implying that changes should to be made that would suit themselves whilst totally ignoring the genuine ones that have the loyalty after putting in the hard yards over the years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 06:27:10 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm
This match is somewhat a one off with allocation so high. It's basically double of the rest of games at best so far
Perhaps next season we will see some common sense but I can't see any changes this season. 
It's very likely this credit is going to be worthless - particularly if there is high attendance. It shall be more valuable if lots don't pick them up (the number that attend essentially becomes the allocation number). Useful if we make the final of course. But based on numbers, it is more likely to drop off unless we get Barcelona for example in the next 1.5 years.

2018 - Roma
2019 - Bayern/Barca
2020 - Atletico
2021 - Real Madrid (albeit behind closed doors)
2022 - AC Milan/Inter Milan
2024 - AC Milan

All of those draws would at the very least give you a chance of a ticket with just the Milan credit. if we continue our previous record of regularly getting to the quarters and beyond, especially coupled with the new CL format of guaranteeing you a Pot 1 side away in the new league stage, its more likely than not that it wont be worthless especially how t 6 of the same 10 sides tend to make up 6 or of the quarter finalists every year

Virtually every year weve done anything of note in the competition weve had those draws (2005, Juventus, 2007 Barcelona, 2008 Inter, 2009 Madrid (and we would have had Barca had we knocked Chelsea out)

What youre more likely to end up with two tiers of away credits, those going back years who stand a chance of qualifying for sub 3k allocations and the more recent ones such as Milan who stand a chance for allocations higher than that (and in some instances, eg Barca/Madrid) would be guaranteed.

Obviously different scenario if we end up back in the Europa League though.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:05 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Jonny_H

  • aliday
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 07:29:51 am
The thing is people with Roma from 2018 and Barca from 2019 effectively have not benefited as they are lost credits. It will be the same with this Milan one, apart from bigger allocation in ko rounds or final this year and perhaps bigger allocation next season. In reality it wont help you get on the ladder long term.
Logged
There are only two teams in liverpool, liverpool and liverpool reserves.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 07:34:29 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
Spot on.

As per usual certain people are implying that changes should to be made that would suit themselves whilst totally ignoring the genuine ones that have the loyalty after putting in the hard yards over the years.

I must have missed this bit, if you read what I actually said it wasn't that
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 07:35:55 am
Quote from: Jonny_H on Today at 07:29:51 am
The thing is people with Roma from 2018 and Barca from 2019 effectively have not benefited as they are lost credits. It will be the same with this Milan one, apart from bigger allocation in ko rounds or final this year and perhaps bigger allocation next season. In reality it wont help you get on the ladder long term.

and unless we get a team bigger than leipzig in the later rounds but smaller than milan, those with napoli, rangers, ajax, etc will drop off the ladder too, or at least be in the same boat as those with just milan
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 07:57:08 am
Quote from: Jonny_H on Today at 07:29:51 am
The thing is people with Roma from 2018 and Barca from 2019 effectively have not benefited as they are lost credits. It will be the same with this Milan one, apart from bigger allocation in ko rounds or final this year and perhaps bigger allocation next season. In reality it wont help you get on the ladder long term.

Yeah but those people had the opportunity to buy for Napoli (as they would have qualified for Atleltico which qualified you for Napoli) and presumably didnt.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:57 am by Jm55 »
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 09:00:22 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:35:55 am
and unless we get a team bigger than leipzig in the later rounds but smaller than milan, those with napoli, rangers, ajax, etc will drop off the ladder too, or at least be in the same boat as those with just milan

i think effectively you have the 'legacy credits' people who will always qualify, and then a (perhaps dwindling?) middle group, and then those with 1-3 credits

it's really just luck of the draw this season and next. but have a feeling people on 3 credits will just be lumped with the 1 credits lol
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:13 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 09:43:06 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
It would be, but you've got to admit the whole show around people wanting their Milan credit with no intention of going has been a farce

Happens every other week with PL but not mentioning that?
Logged

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
Today at 10:10:32 am
When it suits...
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
