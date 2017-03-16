Hi, I did it for the most recent games vs Inter and Milan. Was in the upper red tier for both which is not behind the goal so no obvious ultras around.

Having said that I went with an Italian mate and I do speak a bit of Italian.

I had no bother but kept a low profile of course.

Milan is very different from Roma / Napoli in that respect. Having said that I was in the home sections for both of our away matches vs Roma in 2001 but thats another story!

The ticket sale notice that came out said that fans with nationality of the away team cannot sit in the home areas, and as they do ID checks as you go in that could be an issue, unless you have something other than a British passport. I have a second nationality so use that.

https://booking.acmilan.com/en/champions-league/milan-liverpool-fc/



Thank you to you and others for the advice.I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.Cheers!