Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?
Id put money on it guaranteeing anyone a ticket who has been to a euro away 22-23 and/ or 23-24 - they may stagger those sales despite both being guaranteed so that people with, say, one credit from each get the first opportunity to purchase then those with just 1 to afterwards (they did for United away in the FA Cup).
Anything remaining from those sales will then go to all members.
That would have been the sensible thing to do originally so god knows why they didnt, hopefully just an oversight.