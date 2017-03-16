« previous next »
I reckon theyve done this on purpose to make it harder for guaranteed people to shift their tickets. Fewer people will take a spare from the first sale if they think they can get a ticket in their own name. And it just so happens Milan is the first one I cant get off work for a few seasons. Going to fuck me for Girona.

Quote from: Barry Banana on August 31, 2024, 12:49:39 pm
Cant do Milan but booked flights for the other three for £209 all in.
Games been removed...

Should change
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?
Quote from: kratos on September  3, 2024, 04:43:02 pm
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?

Can't upset the status quo with the select few can they. It shouldve been removed years ago.
Quote from: PaddyMac on September  3, 2024, 01:03:14 pm
Hi, I did it for the most recent games vs Inter and Milan. Was in the upper red tier for both which is not behind the goal so no obvious ultras around.
Having said that I went with an Italian mate and I do speak a bit of Italian.
I had no bother but kept a low profile of course.
Milan is very different from Roma / Napoli in that respect. Having said that I was in the home sections for both of our away matches vs Roma in 2001 but thats another story!
The ticket sale notice that came out said that fans with nationality of the away team cannot sit in the home areas, and as they do ID checks as you go in that could be an issue, unless you have something other than a British passport. I have a second nationality so use that.
https://booking.acmilan.com/en/champions-league/milan-liverpool-fc/

Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!
Quote from: Big-Cisse on September  4, 2024, 10:27:15 am
Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!

You will almost certainly, at the very least have a chance of getting one in our end on your own card. It wont be easy but youll have as good of a chance as anyone else.
Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?
Quote from: Big-Cisse on September  4, 2024, 10:27:15 am
Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!

Good luck! Will be interested to hear how it all goes. Im not sure yet if I can make the match but I know that tickets go on sale in the home end this Friday.
Quote from: away.days on September  4, 2024, 11:08:08 am
Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?

Should do - we'll find out this afternoon
Quote from: away.days on September  4, 2024, 11:08:08 am
Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?

Id put money on it guaranteeing anyone a ticket who has been to a euro away 22-23 and/ or 23-24 - they may stagger those sales despite both being guaranteed so that people with, say, one credit from each get the first opportunity to purchase then those with just 1 to afterwards (they did for United away in the FA Cup).

Anything remaining from those sales will then go to all members.

That would have been the sensible thing to do originally so god knows why they didnt, hopefully just an oversight.
The fact that they even tried to do that is very concerning
Quote from: PaulKS on September  4, 2024, 11:30:11 am
The fact that they even tried to do that is very concerning

To be fair the fixture was only announced on Saturday, the draw made on Thursday - it MAY just be that theyve rushed it through to get the ticket details out, seen the large allocation and thought theyll just do one guaranteed sale and one all members and used the most recent criteria to do so whilst forgetting about the implications of that given the allocations.

I actually think it probably is that, which obviously isnt great but is better than it being some deliberate attempt to get people off the ladder.
Quote from: Jm55 on September  4, 2024, 11:29:26 am
Id put money on it guaranteeing anyone a ticket who has been to a euro away 22-23 and/ or 23-24 - they may stagger those sales despite both being guaranteed (they did for United away in the FA Cup).

Anything remaining from those sales will then go to all members.

That would have been the sensible thing to do originally so god knows why they didnt, hopefully just an oversight.

I'd say so too. They've almost certainly rushed this given the dates involved. They certainly wouldn't be the first organisation to do so.

Quote from: Jm55 on September  4, 2024, 11:33:03 am
To be fair the fixture was only announced on Saturday, the draw made on Thursday - it MAY just be that theyve rushed it through to get the ticket details out, seen the large allocation and thought theyll just do one guaranteed sale and one all members and used the most recent criteria to do so whilst forgetting about the implications of that given the allocations.

I actually think it probably is that, which obviously isnt great but is better than it being some deliberate attempt to get people off the ladder.

Yeah I expect the same, the job is currently on the site for doing all this stuff they probably have someone filling in who's done the leagues and cups before in recent times so gone with the rule of 'go far enough for a guaranteed sale'
was out of action yesetdray with work commitments, just logged on spat my coffee out. lets hope they see sense
Quote from: Jm55 on September  4, 2024, 11:29:26 am
Id put money on it guaranteeing anyone a ticket who has been to a euro away 22-23 and/ or 23-24 - they may stagger those sales despite both being guaranteed so that people with, say, one credit from each get the first opportunity to purchase then those with just 1 to afterwards (they did for United away in the FA Cup).

Anything remaining from those sales will then go to all members.

That would have been the sensible thing to do originally so god knows why they didnt, hopefully just an oversight.

I hope you are correct, but I am not convinced yet to be honest, this is our TO after all...might come back and say after review we think this is the way forward or something but i hope you are correct..
Criteria has changed...

1 game from 2022/23 OR 2023/24

11am Friday

1 of following:
Atalanta, Sparta, Union SG, Toulouse, LASK, Real Madrid, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli

Not on front end yet but is here

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/ac-milan-v-liverpool-fc-17-sep-2024-0800pm-375
Someone has some sense then....
I'd love to know if it was a mistake or they were trying it on.
Quote from: Thomas on September  4, 2024, 01:39:35 pm
I'd love to know if it was a mistake or they were trying it on.

Thats the million dollar question really isnt it. Just glad for now that they backtracked!
Quote from: Thomas on September  4, 2024, 01:39:35 pm
I'd love to know if it was a mistake or they were trying it on.
Going by their track record, its likely to be a mistake but the way that they are making it harder and harder for those with credits to purchase (having to register for starters), its just as likely that they were trying it on.
<Arranges to work from home next Wednesday >
Anyone know the likely allocations for the other away games please?
2261 Leipzig
1625 Eindhoven
700 Girona
Any advice on travel to milan
Quote from: Alf on September  4, 2024, 09:24:04 pm
2261 Leipzig
1625 Eindhoven
700 Girona

Thank you!
Quote from: leepool9 on September  4, 2024, 09:36:29 pm
Any advice on travel to milan

I'm flying from London on the Monday morning with Wizz Air.

Back into Birmingham via Amsterdam on the Wednesday (I live in Birmingham so appreciate it's maybe not great for you
Quote from: leepool9 on September  4, 2024, 09:36:29 pm
Any advice on travel to milan

Wednesday night you can fligh from Verona to Manchester for 54 euro at 9 pm
I'm f & f with someone who qualifies today but I don't.

Can I purchase or do they have to?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:47:19 am
I'm f & f with someone who qualifies today but I don't.

Can I purchase or do they have to?

You'll have to be logged in to the account what qualifies
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 10:56:27 am
You'll have to be logged in to the account what qualifies

Cheers, thought so.
Easy in and Out, no queue
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 11:07:13 am
Easy in and Out, no queue
There never is for a guaranteed away sale tbf.
Anyone travelling from berlin to Leipzig. Where best to book train tickets
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:06:54 pm
Anyone travelling from berlin to Leipzig. Where best to book train tickets
https://int.bahn.de/en
Anyone got any early indications of what the guaranteed number of games might be for Leipzig?

From looking at the list of games from 2022-23 and 2023-24 (plus Milan) Id guess 5/6 of those 10? Any input from anyone with more knowledge of the numbers would be much appreciated  8)
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm
Anyone got any early indications of what the guaranteed number of games might be for Leipzig?

From looking at the list of games from 2022-23 and 2023-24 (plus Milan) Id guess 5/6 of those 10? Any input from anyone with more knowledge of the numbers would be much appreciated  8)

Tagging on to this question - is there any chance at all Leipzig will have an All Members sale?
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:48:47 pm
Tagging on to this question - is there any chance at all Leipzig will have an All Members sale?

Doubtful. They don't have a massive ground so our allocation is likely to be less than Milan
