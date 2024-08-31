« previous next »
Champions League 24/25

SingFongFC

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #240 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:04:29 pm
Genuinely thinking of calling it quits, loyalty means fuck all. This is one of the biggest disgraces Ive seen our ticket office do.

Said exactly the same just now
30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:53:50 pm
Not even using Napoli and straight to members and sth?! This has shower of shite written all over it. That is scandalous even by our ticket office.

Never mind Napoli, Real Madrid, Rangers, Ajax etc...
Milly B

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm
A lot of people just been shafted there in one foul swoop by the TO. Unbelievable.
dundeejoe

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #243 on: Today at 04:18:18 pm
Surely theyll change it
Barry Banana

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #244 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm
I reckon theyve done this on purpose to make it harder for guaranteed people to shift their tickets. Fewer people will take a spare from the first sale if they think they can get a ticket in their own name. And it just so happens Milan is the first one I cant get off work for a few seasons. Going to fuck me for Girona.

Quote from: Barry Banana on August 31, 2024, 12:49:39 pm
Cant do Milan but booked flights for the other three for £209 all in.
30fiver

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #245 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm
Games been removed...

Should change
kratos

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #246 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?
swoopy

Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #247 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: kratos on Today at 04:43:02 pm
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?

Can't upset the status quo with the select few can they. It shouldve been removed years ago.
