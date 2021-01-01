what about ticket collections though, Yes or NO.

I'd expect it to be a 100% YES.



but with the bigger allocation, the number of Staff required and the total mess they made of it last time (over 2 hours waiting outside) at a hotel not in a central positron



along with the SKY high cost of hotel rooms, that just may make it not viable



Thoughts



I think it'll be announced as collections, then a scaled down version will happen or E-tickets will be sent - mainly to deter those who will book for the credit and not travelIts fashion week like we said, its gonna cost the club a fuckin fortune to put 20+ staff up in hotels, flights, rent out a place to host it whilst all these other brands are doing something similarNapoli they had 10 days notice from draw to game, I can see why that was E ticketsMilan... it's an extra week, just like LASK was though and that was E tickets with the club receiving the scan-in data - most likely scenario IMOTbf in Italy they check your name on the ticket to your ID as you enter the ground don't they.. so I think that removes the clubs obligation to check the name when collecting, and stops tickets being passed on as much last min and getting the credit as in theory the authorities will be checking on entry if thats the real person there