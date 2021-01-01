« previous next »
Champions League 24/25

Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:05:43 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2024 Says Milan away 17 Sept. No others.

That's wrong surely, as it states Bologna at the end ?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/champions-league-confirmed-dates-and-kick-offs-liverpool-fixtures

Liverpool's fixture schedule in the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League has now been confirmed.

View the dates and kick-off times of the Reds' eight matches below

(All times UK)

AC Milan v Liverpool  Tuesday September 17, 8pm

Liverpool v Bologna  Wednesday October 2, 8pm

RB Leipzig v Liverpool  Wednesday October 23, 8pm

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen  Tuesday November 5, 8pm

Liverpool v Real Madrid  Wednesday November 27, 8pm

Girona v Liverpool  Tuesday December 10, 5.45pm

Liverpool v Lille  Tuesday January 21, 8pm

PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool  Wednesday January 29, 8pm
Absolutely gutted. I am on holiday for the Milan away game and it's my only credit but it is what it is. I assume I'll lose my credits (Napoli/Barcelona) as I don't think you can put anyone else's name down these days when you're on the checkout screen or is it different for Italy with names on tickets? - If it is possible would anyone  on here want it? PM if so


"If the supporter eligible to buy the ticket is NOT attending the game, the details for the supporter you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided instead - changes cannot be made once you have completed your purchase." - Is this still a thing?!
Same, looks like I'll have to miss Milan, gutted :(
booked a milan flight hopeful i can get that on my card, £38 can't complain for a day trip

probably won't even bother booking a hotel
"If the supporter eligible to buy the ticket is NOT attending the game, the details for the supporter you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided instead - changes cannot be made once you have completed your purchase."

Do you still keep the credit if the club have this policy? I am unable to go but I really don't want to lose my credits. The one weekend I'm unable to do ffs!
