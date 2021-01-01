« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 5045 times)

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:12:30 am »
Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:12:30 am
Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online stefbs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:44:18 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:42:54 am
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.

Any leak?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,090
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:53:36 am »
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:53:51 am »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 07:53:36 am
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week

Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:02:48 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:57:40 am
Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
Hotels will not be an issue, they never are for euro aways, finals are a different story but never when you have just a couple of thousand going.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 