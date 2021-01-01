Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.
Any leak?
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week
Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]