Champions League 24/25

PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #40 on: August 21, 2024, 07:59:37 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 07:58:02 am
So shocked how there has been so little comment about an automated draw for virtually all the matches, with UEFA claiming the software will be completely random

It's so open to question how it works, and possible fixing

Can almost guarantee that UEFA's software algorithms will ensure that Madrid and City get the 8 most favourable matches possible  ;) ;)

Yeah I thought similar - UEFA can't be trusted one bit as we know, just open to abuse that system, but I suppose hand drawing would take forever so can sort of understand it
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #41 on: August 21, 2024, 09:50:11 am
Quote from: ABJ on August 20, 2024, 07:50:00 pm
Definitely looks like it will be just the dates announced on the Saturday which will be a bit of a godsend as will only have 4 trips to research rather than 8!

https://x.com/centregoals/status/1825902792365474297?s=48&t=uqJ7Nw_B-l5w09Q9lS1f1w

The only downside of that is that by the time they announce those dates, they'll have probably already told the likes of RyanAir/EasyJet so it will be high prices as per
Logged
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #42 on: August 21, 2024, 10:22:55 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 21, 2024, 09:50:11 am
The only downside of that is that by the time they announce those dates, they'll have probably already told the likes of RyanAir/EasyJet so it will be high prices as per
Nothing would surprise me although that part of it is no different to the last couple of seasons though as we knew back then who were were playing away, it was just the dates that were announced on the Saturday so in theory, the same will apply this time. 
Logged
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #43 on: August 21, 2024, 10:43:15 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 07:58:02 am
So shocked how there has been so little comment about an automated draw for virtually all the matches, with UEFA claiming the software will be completely random

It's so open to question how it works, and possible fixing

Can almost guarantee that UEFA's software algorithms will ensure that Madrid and City get the 8 most favourable matches possible  ;) ;)

Honestly dont get why people think UEFA of all people will be favourable to City.

UEFA are, to date, the only organisation to have tried to impose any kind of ban on City, the only reason that ban wasnt upheld is because of an independent court ruling that it should be overturned.
Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #44 on: August 21, 2024, 12:16:40 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 21, 2024, 09:50:11 am
The only downside of that is that by the time they announce those dates, they'll have probably already told the likes of RyanAir/EasyJet so it will be high prices as per

Pot 4 away unlikely to matter to the vast majority

If the expected teams get through the play offs, there's only 2 teams that will have an allocation of more than 1000
Logged

kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #45 on: August 21, 2024, 01:42:19 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 12:16:40 pm
Pot 4 away unlikely to matter to the vast majority

If the expected teams get through the play offs, there's only 2 teams that will have an allocation of more than 1000

Celtic from pot 4 please 🙏
Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #46 on: August 21, 2024, 01:55:06 pm
Quote from: kalle-anka on August 21, 2024, 01:42:19 pm
Celtic from pot 4 please 🙏

Celtic are in Pot 3 - Only teams that are currently guaranteed to be in Pot 4 with an allocation of over 1000 are Stuttgart and Bologna
« Last Edit: August 21, 2024, 01:58:16 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #47 on: August 21, 2024, 01:59:03 pm
Quote from: ABJ on August 21, 2024, 10:22:55 am
Nothing would surprise me although that part of it is no different to the last couple of seasons though as we knew back then who were were playing away, it was just the dates that were announced on the Saturday so in theory, the same will apply this time.
So am I right in thinking we will find out during the draw who we play at during each gameweek and then find out the date/time of the game on the Saturday ? TIA
Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #48 on: August 21, 2024, 02:02:34 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on August 21, 2024, 01:59:03 pm
So am I right in thinking we will find out during the draw who we play at during each gameweek and then find out the date/time of the game on the Saturday ? TIA

Nope according to the link posted you'll know which teams you're playing but not when till Saturday
Logged

NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #49 on: August 21, 2024, 02:40:15 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 02:02:34 pm
Nope according to the link posted you'll know which teams you're playing but not when till Saturday
We will know if the opponent is home or away on the day of the draw won't we
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #50 on: August 21, 2024, 02:44:09 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on August 21, 2024, 02:40:15 pm
We will know if the opponent is home or away on the day of the draw won't we
Yeah, you will get allocated the home and away just not which matchweek or day of the matchweek
Logged
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #51 on: August 21, 2024, 02:44:20 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on August 21, 2024, 02:40:15 pm
We will know if the opponent is home or away on the day of the draw won't we

Yes
Logged

NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #52 on: August 21, 2024, 03:02:43 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 02:44:20 pm
Yes
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 21, 2024, 02:44:09 pm
Yeah, you will get allocated the home and away just not which matchweek or day of the matchweek

Thanks 🙏
Logged

kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #53 on: August 21, 2024, 04:24:07 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 21, 2024, 01:55:06 pm
Celtic are in Pot 3 - Only teams that are currently guaranteed to be in Pot 4 with an allocation of over 1000 are Stuttgart and Bologna

Fair enough, I havent got a clue about the pots this season.. Bologna will do just fine 👍
Logged

PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #54 on: August 21, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Arent we just playing 4 teams? Home and away?

It looked to me from the UEFA video that we'll know what matchweek as well... maybe i'm wrong
Logged

Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #55 on: August 21, 2024, 06:29:56 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on August 21, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Arent we just playing 4 teams? Home and away?

It looked to me from the UEFA video that we'll know what matchweek as well... maybe i'm wrong

No, 8 teams. 4 games at home, 4 away
Logged

DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #56 on: August 21, 2024, 08:33:42 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on August 21, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Arent we just playing 4 teams? Home and away?

It looked to me from the UEFA video that we'll know what matchweek as well... maybe i'm wrong

Two different teams from each pot, one home one away per pot
Logged

PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #57 on: August 22, 2024, 07:53:43 am
Quote from: Craig S on August 21, 2024, 06:29:56 pm
No, 8 teams. 4 games at home, 4 away

Ahh i see, thanks

Celtic or Feyenoord would be fantastic aways, fingers crossed
Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #58 on: August 22, 2024, 08:46:59 am
Quote from: PaulKS on August 21, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Arent we just playing 4 teams? Home and away?

It looked to me from the UEFA video that we'll know what matchweek as well... maybe i'm wrong

You won't know the matchweek jusy home or away.

They're doing that on Saturday after the logistics of the CL, EL and ECL draws are done
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:57:48 pm
Young Boys, Salzburg and Sparta Prague through tonight
Logged
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 09:57:48 pm
Young Boys, Salzburg and Sparta Prague through tonight

Salzburg Pot 3
Young Boys Pot 3
Sparta Pot 4
Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:56:06 pm
Pots as they stand - Only changes can come in Pot 3 and 4
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #62 on: Today at 09:57:31 pm
Zagreb
Lille
Red Star Belgarde
Slovan Bratislava

All confirmed now
Logged
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #63 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm
Pots confirmed
Logged

CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
Reply #64 on: Today at 10:00:05 pm
Allocations from last 2 seasons

Napoli 2736
Rangers 2636
Ajax 2610
Real Madrid 1808
LASK 1343
Toulouse 1200
Union SG 1058
Sparta Prague 988
Atalanta 750

Assume 5% didnt buy (round up to nearest 50)

Guaranteed:

1+: >2900
2+: 2800-2900
3+  2750-2800
4+: 1900-2750
5+: 1450-1900
6+: 1300-1450
7+  1150-1300
8+: 1050-1150
9:    <1050

I have used the latest allocation Ive found, or 5% where none available (as marked by ?)

Pot 1

Real Madrid 3844
Man City 2774
Bayern Munich 3800
PSG 1600
Inter 4369
Dortmund 3819
Leipzig 2261
Barcelona 3000- will increase later on as move back to camp nou and increase capacity

Pot 2
Leverkusen 1790
Atletico 3431
Atalanta 750
Juventus 2000
Benfica 3250
Arsenal 3000
Club Brugge 1592
Shakhtar Donetsk (Schalkes stadium) 3120?
Milan 4369

Pot 3

Feyenoord 2400
Sporting 2524
PSV 1625
Celtic 3000?
Salzburg 1520
Dinamo Zagreb 1254
Young Boys 1663
Red Star Belgrade 2540
Lille 2599

Pot 4

Monaco 976?
Villa 2132?
Bologna 1914?
Girona 731?
Stuttgart 3003?
Sturm Graz 818?
Brest 900? (playing at Guingamps stadium)
Slovan Bratislava 1125
Logged
