Allocations from last 2 seasons
Napoli 2736
Rangers 2636
Ajax 2610
Real Madrid 1808
LASK 1343
Toulouse 1200
Union SG 1058
Sparta Prague 988
Atalanta 750
Assume 5% didnt buy (round up to nearest 50)
Guaranteed:
1+: >2900
2+: 2800-2900
3+ 2750-2800
4+: 1900-2750
5+: 1450-1900
6+: 1300-1450
7+ 1150-1300
8+: 1050-1150
9: <1050
I have used the latest allocation Ive found, or 5% where none available (as marked by ?)
Pot 1
Real Madrid 3844
Man City 2774
Bayern Munich 3800
PSG 1600
Inter 4369
Dortmund 3819
Leipzig 2261
Barcelona 3000- will increase later on as move back to camp nou and increase capacity
Pot 2
Leverkusen 1790
Atletico 3431
Atalanta 750
Juventus 2000
Benfica 3250
Arsenal 3000
Club Brugge 1592
Shakhtar Donetsk (Schalkes stadium) 3120?
Milan 4369
Pot 3
Feyenoord 2400
Sporting 2524
PSV 1625
Celtic 3000?
Salzburg 1520
Dinamo Zagreb 1254
Young Boys 1663
Red Star Belgrade 2540
Lille 2599
Pot 4
Monaco 976?
Villa 2132?
Bologna 1914?
Girona 731?
Stuttgart 3003?
Sturm Graz 818?
Brest 900? (playing at Guingamps stadium)
Slovan Bratislava 1125