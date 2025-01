IF both us and Arsenal get to the semis (and we are not drawn to play each other) then I wouldn't rule out an 8pm ko on the Saturday evening



Newcastle v Chelsea on the same weekend as well. It'll be one of those SUPER DUPER SKY SPORTS SUNDAYS with that at 2pm and us at 4.30pm. 4.30 is Sky's flagship Premier League match time and they get the first pick, the 8pm slot is used as a back up to TNTs 12.30 slot and there's no way Sky wouldn't pick this.