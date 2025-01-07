So our Spurs EFL Cup 2nd leg is Thu 6 Feb. You would assume our game vs Plymouth would then be scheduled for Sunday 9 Feb. But it turns out Plymouth already have a Championship game vs Milwall scheduled for Tue 11 Feb. So someone's going to get screwed over.



It would make sense for Plymouth to take the hit as both their game vs us and vs Milwall are at home.



Which makes the decision to fix our EFL Cup game for the Thursday even dumber, especially considering we were already in discussions with UEFA and PL about rearranging the postponed derby to Tue 11 Feb (has anyone heard about us asking for that to take place on Wed 12 Feb?).