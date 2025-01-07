« previous next »
24/25 TV Fixtures

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #400 on: January 7, 2025, 11:22:04 am
Hi Red Men, do we know approx when March games will be announced/moved?  I am sure someone put on here approx dates for the season..........they been pretty bang on this year
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #401 on: January 7, 2025, 11:24:40 am
Quote from: Folkestonebaddie on January  7, 2025, 11:22:04 am
Hi Red Men, do we know approx when March games will be announced/moved?  I am sure someone put on here approx dates for the season..........they been pretty bang on this year

Its in the OP, shoulder be 24th January but whether the PL stick with that or not is another matter. They're always notoriously late when it comes to dates later in the season
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #402 on: January 7, 2025, 11:47:07 am
We're still waiting on Saudi being confirmed, which should've been out in the last batch.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #403 on: January 7, 2025, 02:07:22 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  7, 2025, 11:47:07 am
We're still waiting on Saudi being confirmed, which should've been out in the last batch.

We play City on the Sunday before so Newcastle can't be moved to Tuesday. With FA Cup following the game and no mooted Thursday slot, I'd have thought there's no reason it changes from Weds 26th.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #404 on: January 7, 2025, 02:30:57 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January  7, 2025, 02:07:22 pm
We play City on the Sunday before so Newcastle can't be moved to Tuesday. With FA Cup following the game and no mooted Thursday slot, I'd have thought there's no reason it changes from Weds 26th.

Yeah it'll likely stay the same, but just a joke it was supposed to be confirmed a month ago yet people are still gambling on travel and whatever.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #405 on: January 7, 2025, 03:30:49 pm
Yeah I assume they'll stick it in Wednesday to avoid potentially affecting uefa schedule the following week if we have a Tuesday game.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #406 on: January 8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #407 on: January 8, 2025, 05:44:48 pm
Quote from: Singh92 on January  8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!

If the second leg of our UCL Round of 16 is Tuesday we will have to play Saturday. Chance it will be played Sunday if Sky select us for TV and we play the following Wednesday, but seems to me like an obvious Saturday 3pm KO.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #408 on: January 8, 2025, 06:24:17 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on January  8, 2025, 05:44:48 pm
We can't play Friday as play Newcastle the previous Wednesday.

10 days between Newcastle and Southampton
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #409 on: January 8, 2025, 11:47:56 pm
Quote from: Belmont butty on January  8, 2025, 06:24:17 pm
10 days between Newcastle and Southampton

Yeah got the weeks mixed up. Meant 1st leg of ro16.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #410 on: January 9, 2025, 07:37:24 am
Quote from: Singh92 on January  8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!

I'm a broken record here but 75% of our games are moved for tv so just assume it'll move
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #411 on: Today at 11:57:40 am
So our Spurs EFL Cup 2nd leg is Thu 6 Feb. You would assume our game vs Plymouth would then be scheduled for Sunday 9 Feb. But it turns out Plymouth already have a Championship game vs Milwall scheduled for Tue 11 Feb. So someone's going to get screwed over.

It would make sense for Plymouth to take the hit as both their game vs us and vs Milwall are at home.

Which makes the decision to fix our EFL Cup game for the Thursday even dumber, especially considering we were already in discussions with UEFA and PL about rearranging the postponed derby to Tue 11 Feb (has anyone heard about us asking for that to take place on Wed 12 Feb?).
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #412 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm
Surely Plymouth's game just moves to the Weds.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #413 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm
Quote from: momomo on Today at 11:57:40 am
So our Spurs EFL Cup 2nd leg is Thu 6 Feb. You would assume our game vs Plymouth would then be scheduled for Sunday 9 Feb. But it turns out Plymouth already have a Championship game vs Milwall scheduled for Tue 11 Feb. So someone's going to get screwed over.

It would make sense for Plymouth to take the hit as both their game vs us and vs Milwall are at home.

Which makes the decision to fix our EFL Cup game for the Thursday even dumber, especially considering we were already in discussions with UEFA and PL about rearranging the postponed derby to Tue 11 Feb (has anyone heard about us asking for that to take place on Wed 12 Feb?).


They cant announce anything regarding that week (11,12TH FEB) as they have to wait for us to qualify in top 8 of champions league so youd think it will be after the Lille game. Everton game will have to be the Wed 12as we wont play sunday- tuesday. The Plymouth v Millwall game will defineltly be moved as they havent got any TV contracts to worry about.
