Expected TV date announcementsJuly 5th - MW 2-6 August/SeptemberAugust 19th - MW 7-9 OctoberSeptember 13th - MW 10-13 NovemberOctober 14th - MW 14-23 December/JanuaryDecember 9th - MW 24-27 FebruaryJanuary 24th - MW 28-29 MarchFebruary 28th - MW 30-34 AprilMarch 21st - MW 35 March 28th - MW 36April 4th - MW 37May 19th/20th - MW 38
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?Bournemouth AWolves HCity ANewcastle HWolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds Bournemouth will be picked for TV
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.
Valentines Night...
I think we have a decent enough record on that date, so I'm OK with it. Ones that spring to mind are beating Arsenal with a late Garcia goal, and of course this memorable day at Villa Park.
Porto away a few years back as well was a great way to spend Valentine's Day, despite it pissing down all day.
Any chance City is 1230 saturday ?
Can't see it being anything other than a sky 430pm 1st pick
Feb fixtures due out today if the PL can meet their own deadline
Talk Wolves will be 2pm on the Sunday now to allow for the rearranged Everton match.
Interesting... I would be very surprised if they re-scheduled the Derby for a Champions League gameweek, especially with TNT having the rights to our game and all CL..
There's a risk it would have nowhere to go if we went far into other competitions and needed other games rearranging. UEFA have no choice but to allow it.
Can it not be re-arranged for New Year's Day and they move the Everton FA Cup tie to the Sunday? It was less about UEFA and more about TNT, would they want to impact their CL viewing figures if the play-off gave them say a Bayern V Real game for example
