« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: 24/25 TV Fixtures  (Read 46117 times)

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,625
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #320 on: November 13, 2024, 01:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 17, 2024, 06:08:33 pm

Expected TV date announcements

July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September
August 19th - MW 7-9 October
September 13th - MW 10-13 November
October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January
December 9th - MW 24-27 February
January 24th - MW 28-29 March
February 28th - MW 30-34 April
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • 25-05-2005
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #321 on: December 2, 2024, 08:11:06 pm »
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,909
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #322 on: December 3, 2024, 02:44:20 am »
Quote from: andy7616 on December  2, 2024, 08:11:06 pm
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?

It's been weeks in past years as they await to see who comes through the replay eg.

Non league side with a chance of hosting a big boy.

As that's not an issue I'd expect within the week in all honesty
Logged

Offline LFCStuart

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • YNWA
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #323 on: December 3, 2024, 08:06:23 am »
No replays in FA cup now so the draw is definite
Logged

Offline SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #324 on: December 4, 2024, 08:13:11 am »
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?

Bournemouth A
Wolves H
City A
Newcastle H

Wolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.
Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds
Bournemouth will be picked for TV
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #325 on: December 4, 2024, 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: SJC2024 on December  4, 2024, 08:13:11 am
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?

Bournemouth A
Wolves H
City A
Newcastle H

Wolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.
Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds
Bournemouth will be picked for TV
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #326 on: December 4, 2024, 09:29:09 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December  4, 2024, 09:07:39 am
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.


Cheers
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #327 on: December 4, 2024, 10:14:23 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December  4, 2024, 09:07:39 am
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.
Valentines Night...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #328 on: December 4, 2024, 10:17:36 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  4, 2024, 10:14:23 am
Valentines Night...

Cheaper to go to the match
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,625
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #329 on: December 4, 2024, 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  4, 2024, 10:14:23 am
Valentines Night...

I think we have a decent enough record on that date, so I'm OK with it.

Ones that spring to mind are beating Arsenal with a late Garcia goal, and of course this memorable day at Villa Park.

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,425
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #330 on: December 4, 2024, 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December  4, 2024, 10:18:44 am
I think we have a decent enough record on that date, so I'm OK with it.

Ones that spring to mind are beating Arsenal with a late Garcia goal, and of course this memorable day at Villa Park.


Porto away a few years back as well was a great way to spend Valentine's Day, despite it pissing down all day.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #331 on: December 4, 2024, 11:22:50 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December  4, 2024, 11:11:45 am
Porto away a few years back as well was a great way to spend Valentine's Day, despite it pissing down all day.
Yeah that was a cracker too. I swear it rained from when we arrived until when we left!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #332 on: December 4, 2024, 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December  4, 2024, 11:11:45 am
Porto away a few years back as well was a great way to spend Valentine's Day, despite it pissing down all day.

Zenit St Petersburg away also springs to mind having a few bevs in the restaurant next to our hotel :)
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • Y N W A
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #333 on: December 4, 2024, 10:40:06 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on December  4, 2024, 08:13:11 am
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?

Bournemouth A
Wolves H
City A
Newcastle H

Wolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.
Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds
Bournemouth will be picked for TV

Any chance City is 1230 saturday ?
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,392
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #334 on: December 4, 2024, 10:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Shaneee. on December  4, 2024, 10:40:06 pm
Any chance City is 1230 saturday ?

Can't see it being anything other than a sky 430pm 1st pick
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #335 on: December 5, 2024, 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December  4, 2024, 11:11:45 am
Porto away a few years back as well was a great way to spend Valentine's Day, despite it pissing down all day.

fuck me Remember that sent us all way round ground after game got to the McNasty's soaked right through
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 am »
Quote from: swoopy on December  4, 2024, 10:46:56 pm
Can't see it being anything other than a sky 430pm 1st pick

Its been the early game on Saturday quite a lot - last 2 seasons, a few others as well. Normally seems to be that Sky have the game at Anfield and BT/TNT at theirs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:47 am by Stevo »
Logged

Online Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  4, 2024, 09:07:39 am
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.

Likewise, but wonder if they will rethink that to accommodate rescheduled derby that midweek
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,392
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:44:50 am »
Feb fixtures due out today if the PL can meet their own deadline
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:56:17 am »
I won't hold my breath
Logged

Online Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:44:50 am
Feb fixtures due out today if the PL can meet their own deadline

They will drag out til Thursday / Friday to see who is looking likely for European playoff fixtures
Logged

Online Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:20:03 am »
Talk Wolves will be 2pm on the Sunday now to allow for the rearranged Everton match.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 