Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #320 on: November 13, 2024, 01:13:54 pm »
Expected TV date announcements

July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September
August 19th - MW 7-9 October
September 13th - MW 10-13 November
October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January
December 9th - MW 24-27 February
January 24th - MW 28-29 March
February 28th - MW 30-34 April
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #321 on: December 2, 2024, 08:11:06 pm »
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 am »
Quote from: andy7616 on December  2, 2024, 08:11:06 pm
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?

It's been weeks in past years as they await to see who comes through the replay eg.

Non league side with a chance of hosting a big boy.

As that's not an issue I'd expect within the week in all honesty
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:06:23 am »
No replays in FA cup now so the draw is definite
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:13:11 am »
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?

Bournemouth A
Wolves H
City A
Newcastle H

Wolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.
Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds
Bournemouth will be picked for TV
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: SJC2024 on Today at 08:13:11 am
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?

Bournemouth A
Wolves H
City A
Newcastle H

Wolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.
Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds
Bournemouth will be picked for TV
Yeah I've also heard Wolves on the Friday night from 2 different people.
