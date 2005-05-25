Expected TV date announcementsJuly 5th - MW 2-6 August/SeptemberAugust 19th - MW 7-9 OctoberSeptember 13th - MW 10-13 NovemberOctober 14th - MW 14-23 December/JanuaryDecember 9th - MW 24-27 FebruaryJanuary 24th - MW 28-29 MarchFebruary 28th - MW 30-34 AprilMarch 21st - MW 35 March 28th - MW 36April 4th - MW 37May 19th/20th - MW 38
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Anyone know when the televised picks for fa cup will happen?
Anyone hearing any rumours for Feb fixtures?Bournemouth AWolves HCity ANewcastle HWolves on Friday night is only one Ive heard so far.Presuming City will be Sunday and Newcastle will stay on Weds Bournemouth will be picked for TV
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
