Seven Liverpool fixtures have today been rescheduled for broadcast purposes across December and January.



The matches in question and new details are below, with all kick-off times in GMT.



Newcastle United v Liverpool - Wednesday December 4, 7.30pm - Live on Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Liverpool - Saturday December 7, 12.30pm - Live on TNT Sports

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Sunday December 22, 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool v Leicester City - Thursday December 26, 8pm - Live on Amazon Prime Video

West Ham United v Liverpool - Sunday December 29, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool v Manchester United - Sunday January 5, 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Tuesday January 14, 8pm - Live on TNT Sports