Does anyone have an idea when they might decide between 24th and 25th? I thought the TV companies would have picked their matches by now.
Got my ticket for Man City today, I know its guaranteed not to be Saturday 3 but what we reckon? Pretty much guaranteed Sunday 4?
We play Real Madrid at home the Wednesday before so I'd have a guess at 4.30pm on the Sunday but that's just a guess
Ta though thoughts thatd make sense. Do you know how far in advance theyre typically announced?
Villa 8pm Saturday and City 4.30pm Sunday apparently.
Villa & City confirmed as above along with Southampton at 2pm on Sunday Nov 24th.
Now that the (last) Goodison derby is deffo on Sat 7 Dec, whats the groups view on the likely k/o time - 12:30 or 5:30? I am assuming- TNT & Sky can flip, if required- no 8 pm as have that a month earlier + police
How do we know its defo Sat 7 Dec? December TV dates haven't been announced yet.
Trying to plan work in December, any thoughts on Fulham 14/12 moving from 3pm?
Cannot rule anything out at all. Could be the Friday night, as we previously play in Europe on the Tuesday. Could even potentially be the Monday night.
Won't be Monday if either are in the micky mouse cup will it? Few rounds mid week that week I think?
Anyone know how likely is for the Ipswich home game to be moved!? Ie Sat-Sun is fine...just worried about Monday
What about any FA cup replays?!
Scrapped, no longer a thing, they have ceased to exist
Wondering what might happen with the West Ham away game and Utd home in late December / early Jan. Is the Utd home game typically early Saturday...?
Spurs apparently the Sunday at 4.30pm.
Any murmuring on Fulham ?
