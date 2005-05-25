« previous next »
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 01:35:27 pm
Looking to book travel for the Chelsea game - so if it does move it'll be on the Sunday of the same weekend at worst?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 01:38:45 pm
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on August 31, 2024, 01:35:27 pm
Looking to book travel for the Chelsea game - so if it does move it'll be on the Sunday of the same weekend at worst?

Yes, assume it would take the Arsenal TV slot on Sunday 2pm and they move to Saturday.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 01:41:42 pm
Quote from: swoopy on August 31, 2024, 01:09:41 pm
I make it that Liverpool v Brighton has to be Saturday and Everton v Liverpool has to be Saturday also.

Surely the Everton game would be a 12.30 kick off on that Saturday?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 01:43:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 31, 2024, 01:03:32 pm
Which one? There's 3 matches mentioned there  :D

Apologies meant the Bournemouth game 😂🤦🏻‍♂️
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 01:58:49 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on August 31, 2024, 01:38:45 pm
Yes, assume it would take the Arsenal TV slot on Sunday 2pm and they move to Saturday.

Thanks!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 02:11:46 pm
Quote from: bobby19 on August 31, 2024, 01:43:48 pm
Apologies meant the Bournemouth game 😂🤦🏻‍♂️

Not sure if there's any official confirmation given they didn't even have it as a possibility of moving, but there is no reason for it to move now.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 02:18:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 31, 2024, 01:29:29 pm
No, was only going to be changed if we played away on the Wednesday.
It's a weird one that because when it was announced that teams playing on Wednesday wouldn't play Saturday 12:30.. but soon as it mentions us the PL "caveat" that it's only if we are away...
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 03:12:46 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 31, 2024, 01:03:57 pm
I'm planning on it. Booking travel today.

Same  :D
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 31, 2024, 03:15:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 31, 2024, 12:26:13 pm
Fixtures updated. Would imagine that means Bournemouth stays as it is, Palace stays as it is as our CL game is at home before it, and not sure about Chelsea game

Nailed on, Arsenal play at Atlanta on Thursday 19 September & they were already playing at Man City the following Sunday.

No doubt Chelsea will be Sunday 20 October with Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk the following Tuesday. I believe both Bournemouth vs Arsenal and Wolves vs Man City were both caveated on CL fixtures so wouldn't be surprised to see us play Chelsea at 4:30pm.

On Crystal Palace, I presume this doesn't move to 8pm because we're at home vs Bolgona on Wednesday 2 October?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
Were gonna get fucked up for the Derby again, Newcastle away Weds 19.45 before it so itll no doubt be Saturday 12.30, not a chance itll be 5.30 or 8pm.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 05:32:15 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
Were gonna get fucked up for the Derby again, Newcastle away Weds 19.45 before it so itll no doubt be Saturday 12.30, not a chance itll be 5.30 or 8pm.

Thought if you were away on Wednesdays you can't be away 12.30 Saturday?

Or is that CL away only? New rules seem unknown
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:02:15 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:32:15 pm
Thought if you were away on Wednesdays you can't be away 12.30 Saturday?

Or is that CL away only? New rules seem unknown

CL away only.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:56:07 pm
Looks to me like unless us & Brighton get knocked out the League Cup 3rd round that game can only be Saturday similar to the Derby after Newcastle away. Only debate is what time they're played.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:55:50 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
Were gonna get fucked up for the Derby again, Newcastle away Weds 19.45 before it so itll no doubt be Saturday 12.30, not a chance itll be 5.30 or 8pm.

I see that the other way round. They both have small squads and will lack legs. Best time to play them is when its a double PL week
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 09:13:44 am
So Chelsea doesn't seem to have been confirmed as moved, are we thinking that this is now going to stay Saturday at 5.30 even though Arsenal now a have Sunday/Tuesday turnaround in the CL?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 09:28:09 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:13:44 am
So Chelsea doesn't seem to have been confirmed as moved, are we thinking that this is now going to stay Saturday at 5.30 even though Arsenal now a have Sunday/Tuesday turnaround in the CL?
It'll just be Sky/PL taking their time, probably announce the new Arsenal and if we move today or tomorrow
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 09:31:34 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:28:09 am
It'll just be Sky/PL taking their time, probably announce the new Arsenal and if we move today or tomorrow

Ridiculous really isn't it? This should have all been pre-planned. We're 5.30 Saturday on Sky, Arsenal 2pm Sunday on Sky and it should just be a straight swap
Logged

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 10:07:52 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:31:34 am
Ridiculous really isn't it? This should have all been pre-planned. We're 5.30 Saturday on Sky, Arsenal 2pm Sunday on Sky and it should just be a straight swap
It should just be a straight swap as you say. Wouldnt surprise me if they just move the Arsenal match to 8:00 on the Saturday and leave ours as it is though. Not going to hurry themselves with the announcement either way no doubt.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 11:41:08 am
Will they announce something regarding Bournemouth or just move along as on website isn't TBC and if i remember right never was that could be moved, only us discussing it?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:20:09 pm
Quote from: alx on Today at 11:41:08 am
Will they announce something regarding Bournemouth or just move along as on website isn't TBC and if i remember right never was that could be moved, only us discussing it?

Because the Match day 1 w/c 16 September is exclusively CL, they've included Thursday 19th, so there was a 1 in 3 chance the Bournemouth game getting moved to the Sunday.

But as Milan is on the Tuesday, Bournemouth will stay as a 3pm on Saturday 21 September.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 04:34:01 pm
Fixture update is out - Palace 12.30pm and Chelsea Sunday at 4.30pm
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 04:35:56 pm
Palace was already 12.30 so that's not new

Well done to Sky though for making this overly complicated and changing the fixtures for 6 sets of fans instead of 4. Bellends!
