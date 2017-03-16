Does anyone know when the Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?
Any idea when the League Cup game will be played, edging my bets for the Wednesday?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I hope your sharpening the pencils for Saturdays Champions League confirmation dates Barney
My kid's 2nd birthday so having a party. Have already advised I need half an hour out of it
Would make sense to confirm it for Wednesday given Bournemouth could move to Sunday, so they'll probably put it on Tuesday.
You'll know on Saturday after the CL draw, if it will change. Not sure when we'll know definitively of the rearranged date, but presumably it would be on the Sunday at 2.00?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
BBC showing West Ham as Tuesday 17th but TBC. However last night after the draw it kept saying we'd play west ham w/c 23rd Sept?
Or what criteria needs to happen to make it move?
If we are in the Champions League on the Thursday before Bournemouth, it will move
Thanks, didnt even know there were CL on a Thursday
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Only on MD1.
And the club in all its wisdom haven't flagged this fixture as *subject to change.
I assume that Thursday CL slot will not be given to big sides. Can see Villa getting it.
Looks to me as though Chelsea (H) on Oct 19th will now move to Sunday 20th and swap TV slot with Arsenal as they will now need to play their match on the Saturday as they are playing on Tuesday in CL. Anyone else got an idea about this?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]