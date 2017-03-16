« previous next »
24/25 TV Fixtures

stefbs

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 28, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 28, 2024, 06:49:14 pm
Does anyone know when the  Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?

Probably on saturday, after we know the champions league fixtures
anfieldpurch

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 28, 2024, 07:05:31 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 28, 2024, 06:49:14 pm
Does anyone know when the  Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?
We should have a good indication Saturday once the fixtures for CL are confirmed
16/3/17

DangerScouse

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 28, 2024, 07:22:23 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 28, 2024, 06:49:14 pm
Does anyone know when the  Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?

You'll know on Saturday after the CL draw, if it will change. Not sure when we'll know definitively of the rearranged date, but presumably it would be on the Sunday at 2.00?
D🐶G

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 28, 2024, 07:29:25 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 28, 2024, 06:49:14 pm
Does anyone know when the  Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?
Probably be Saturday when the Champions League schedule is confirmed.
Bonzai25

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 28, 2024, 07:57:00 pm
Thanks for the reply folks, appreciate it
JAYLFC0903

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 08:45:40 am
Any idea when the League Cup game will be played, edging my bets for the Wednesday?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 08:47:11 am
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on August 29, 2024, 08:45:40 am
Any idea when the League Cup game will be played, edging my bets for the Wednesday?

Would make sense to confirm it for Wednesday given Bournemouth could move to Sunday, so they'll probably put it on Tuesday.
Rodneyhide

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 03:35:02 pm
I hope your sharpening the pencils for Saturdays Champions League confirmation dates Barney
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 04:23:44 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on August 29, 2024, 03:35:02 pm
I hope your sharpening the pencils for Saturdays Champions League confirmation dates Barney

My kid's 2nd birthday so having a party. Have already advised I need half an hour out of it  :D
amir87

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 04:24:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2024, 04:23:44 pm
My kid's 2nd birthday so having a party. Have already advised I need half an hour out of it  :D

It's okay, your kid won't remember. Your wife on the other hand...
Ginieus

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 07:44:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2024, 08:47:11 am
Would make sense to confirm it for Wednesday given Bournemouth could move to Sunday, so they'll probably put it on Tuesday.

BBC showing West Ham as Tuesday 17th but TBC. However last night after the draw it kept saying we'd play west ham w/c 23rd Sept?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 07:54:42 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 28, 2024, 07:22:23 pm
You'll know on Saturday after the CL draw, if it will change. Not sure when we'll know definitively of the rearranged date, but presumably it would be on the Sunday at 2.00?

 :(

I thought those days were behind us
tesh1e

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
August 29, 2024, 08:25:55 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on August 29, 2024, 07:44:37 pm
BBC showing West Ham as Tuesday 17th but TBC. However last night after the draw it kept saying we'd play west ham w/c 23rd Sept?

Can't be 17th as we have CL midweek already
stoz

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:05:59 am
Quote from: Ginieus on August 29, 2024, 07:44:37 pm
BBC showing West Ham as Tuesday 17th but TBC. However last night after the draw it kept saying we'd play west ham w/c 23rd Sept?

They always put a default date/time in, whenever a draw is done. It's like at the start of the season, the Premier League fixtures are all down as 3pm Saturday.
alx

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:08:46 am
A bit of chaos because they wait till Saturday for the UCL fixtures, then confirm Bournemouth and after this two the LC game i guess.
pl_kop_1969

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 10:41:18 am
Quote from: Ginieus on August 29, 2024, 07:44:37 pm
BBC showing West Ham as Tuesday 17th but TBC. However last night after the draw it kept saying we'd play west ham w/c 23rd Sept?
BBC always put all the fixtures down at the same date/time until they are announced. AT least this time they have put TBC, they don't always!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 28, 2024, 06:49:14 pm
Does anyone know when the  Bournemouth game is likely to be confirmed?

Or what criteria needs to happen to make it move?
anfieldpurch

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm
Or what criteria needs to happen to make it move?
If we are in the Champions League on the Thursday before Bournemouth, it will move
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:13:48 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
If we are in the Champions League on the Thursday before Bournemouth, it will move

Thanks, didnt even know there were CL on a Thursday
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:13:48 pm
Thanks, didnt even know there were CL on a Thursday
Only on MD1.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm
DangerScouse

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
And the club in all its wisdom haven't flagged this fixture as *subject to change.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:45:00 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
And the club in all its wisdom haven't flagged this fixture as *subject to change.

First place I looked when you mentioned it. It's not on the PL site either that I could find.
Schmarn

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 03:28:51 pm

I assume that Thursday CL slot will not be given to big sides. Can see Villa getting it.
anfieldpurch

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 03:37:16 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:28:51 pm
I assume that Thursday CL slot will not be given to big sides. Can see Villa getting it.
I guess it depends what fixtures are selected for MW1.. UEFA will probably want a huge game on each day of their first week
30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 03:41:19 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:28:51 pm
I assume that Thursday CL slot will not be given to big sides. Can see Villa getting it.

Burnnn
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:26:13 pm
Fixtures updated. Would imagine that means Bournemouth stays as it is, Palace stays as it is as our CL game is at home before it, and not sure about Chelsea game
anfieldash

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:29:12 pm
Looks to me as though Chelsea (H) on Oct 19th will now move to Sunday 20th and swap TV slot with Arsenal as they will now need to play their match on the Saturday as they are playing on Tuesday in CL. Anyone else got an idea about this?
dr62499

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:33:33 pm
Man City likely Sunday 1st December now?
D🐶G

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:33:34 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Looks to me as though Chelsea (H) on Oct 19th will now move to Sunday 20th and swap TV slot with Arsenal as they will now need to play their match on the Saturday as they are playing on Tuesday in CL. Anyone else got an idea about this?
That would make sense based on what was originally communicated when they announced the TV fixtures, but knowing the way they are, wouldnt surprise me if they just leave our game and squeeze Arsenal in at 8:00 on the Saturday night after ours.
cmred

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Today at 12:38:05 pm
assume we wont get an answer today on chelsea match being moved or staying put?
