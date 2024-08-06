« previous next »
Author Topic: 24/25 TV Fixtures  (Read 10692 times)

30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #80 on: August 6, 2024, 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: MKB on August  6, 2024, 05:11:21 pm
That's a pleasant surprise.  These movements weren't due to be announced for another 13 days

Still not like we can make arrangements other than Arsenal, which the trains aren't out for yet anyway

Waste of time
The25thofmay

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #81 on: August 6, 2024, 05:19:03 pm »
At least we know Chelsea cant be 12.30. Am confused why it can still move to Sunday though? Can someone explain please?
swoopy

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #82 on: August 6, 2024, 05:20:43 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on August  6, 2024, 05:19:03 pm
At least we know Chelsea cant be 12.30. Am confused why it can still move to Sunday though? Can someone explain please?

If one of the teams on Sunday gets a Tuesday CL game and we get a Wednesday one. They'll swap them round.
disgraced cake

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #83 on: August 6, 2024, 05:24:22 pm »
Is it me or does Palace away always seem to be half 12 on Saturday?

The only game I remember us playing at Selhurst Park that was a normal 3pm kick off was the late Firmino winner the season we won the league.
MKB

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #84 on: August 6, 2024, 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August  6, 2024, 05:17:05 pm
Still not like we can make arrangements other than Arsenal, which the trains aren't out for yet anyway

Waste of time

You're right.  The PL is effectively obscuring the fact that the release date in reality is delayed 10 days until 29 Aug or whenever they confirm the CL fixtures.  Didn't have to be that way.  They could have scheduled all teams in CL on the Saturday.  I'd even prefer a Saturday 8pm kickoff announced today to not knowing the date at all until the end of the month.

As for Avanti scum, with all Advance fares still blocked for the last two weekends of October, it's almost as if it's deliberate so that they can wait for fixtures and then choose exactly which days they won't allocate any at all.  They make Virgin look good, which is some doing.
30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #85 on: August 6, 2024, 05:47:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  6, 2024, 05:24:22 pm
Is it me or does Palace away always seem to be half 12 on Saturday?

The only game I remember us playing at Selhurst Park that was a normal 3pm kick off was the late Firmino winner the season we won the league.

I remember we had them at 8pm the other year because I ticked off Crawley Town at 3pm whilst down there
30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #86 on: August 6, 2024, 05:48:46 pm »
Quote from: MKB on August  6, 2024, 05:39:20 pm
You're right.  The PL is effectively obscuring the fact that the release date in reality is delayed 10 days until 29 Aug or whenever they confirm the CL fixtures.  Didn't have to be that way.  They could have scheduled all teams in CL on the Saturday.  I'd even prefer a Saturday 8pm kickoff announced today to not knowing the date at all until the end of the month.

As for Avanti scum, with all Advance fares still blocked for the last two weekends of October, it's almost as if it's deliberate so that they can wait for fixtures and then choose exactly which days they won't allocate any at all.  They make Virgin look good, which is some doing.

Only good thing about avanti is trains are usually free as they're usually cancelled 🤣

Delay repay gets hammered, last season I got over half my train costs refunded
Shanklygates

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #87 on: August 6, 2024, 06:52:59 pm »
But the CL draw could cause further changes to them ::)

Previously they said Bournemouth (I think) could still be moved due to CL. Guessing that is still the case?

I just want them to set them.  :-\
cmred

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #88 on: August 6, 2024, 07:20:10 pm »
Any ideas when the CL draw dates will be announced, particularly for the Chelsea Match
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #89 on: August 6, 2024, 07:33:38 pm »
Quote from: cmred on August  6, 2024, 07:20:10 pm
Any ideas when the CL draw dates will be announced, particularly for the Chelsea Match

After the final qualifiers at the end of August like they always are

Quote from: Shanklygates on August  6, 2024, 06:52:59 pm
But the CL draw could cause further changes to them ::)

Previously they said Bournemouth (I think) could still be moved due to CL. Guessing that is still the case?

I just want them to set them.  :-\

Yep its still the case with Bournemouth
Shanklygates

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #90 on: August 6, 2024, 08:13:55 pm »
Cheers. Thought so. Its just stupid this year, leaving it so late for people to know and plan.
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #91 on: August 6, 2024, 08:38:44 pm »
Quote from: MKB on August  6, 2024, 05:11:21 pm
That's a pleasant surprise.  These movements weren't due to be announced for another 13 days
? The window for the October fixtures was 22/07 until 19/08.
Ginieus

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #92 on: August 6, 2024, 11:11:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  6, 2024, 05:20:43 pm
If one of the teams on Sunday gets a Tuesday CL game and we get a Wednesday one. They'll swap them round.

Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around
MKB

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #93 on: August 7, 2024, 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: ABJ on August  6, 2024, 08:38:44 pm
? The window for the October fixtures was 22/07 until 19/08.

This is what I was going on from upthread:

https://x.com/garytaphouse/status/1803020132609851658

Can see further down that someone posts ranges, but it's pretty surprising for them to meet a target end-date, let alone beat it, based on previous seasons.
DanK1456

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #94 on: August 7, 2024, 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on August  6, 2024, 11:11:54 pm
Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around

Teams would get the same rest period between the matches I guess
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #95 on: August 7, 2024, 07:59:33 am »
Quote from: MKB on August  7, 2024, 12:12:59 am
This is what I was going on from upthread:

https://x.com/garytaphouse/status/1803020132609851658

Can see further down that someone posts ranges, but it's pretty surprising for them to meet a target end-date, let alone beat it, based on previous seasons.
This is the 1st time theyve ever given a date range, no doubt because they constantly miss the date. For them to announce it within a 29 day range is hardly something that should be applauded, far from it because as per usual there are caveats all over the shop so of the 3 matches for us, only 1 is nailed on.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #96 on: August 7, 2024, 08:59:48 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on August  6, 2024, 11:11:54 pm
Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around

So the team playing on the Sunday doesn't then play around 48 hours later on the Tuesday.

So if we're picked to play Tuesday our Sunday game will move back to the Saturday so that we've got 72 hours rest between games.
pl_kop_1969

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #97 on: August 7, 2024, 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: cmred on August  6, 2024, 07:20:10 pm
Any ideas when the CL draw dates will be announced, particularly for the Chelsea Match

Wikipedia always has the full schedule or match dates and draw dates up well in advance. I'm sad enough to go through adding the potential match dates to my calendar. Avoids booking a holiday at the wrong time :-)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024-25_UEFA_Champions_League#Schedule

If that link doesn't work, just search Champion's League 2024/25 and pick the Wikipedia one.
Ginieus

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #98 on: August 7, 2024, 05:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on August  7, 2024, 08:59:48 am
So the team playing on the Sunday doesn't then play around 48 hours later on the Tuesday.

So if we're picked to play Tuesday our Sunday game will move back to the Saturday so that we've got 72 hours rest between games.

When has the Premier League ever cared about that?!
swoopy

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #99 on: August 7, 2024, 06:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on August  7, 2024, 05:56:44 pm
When has the Premier League ever cared about that?!

If a team plays on Tuesday in the CL their game is Saturday the previous weekend. Games swap from Sunday to Saturday to accommodate.
It's the way it's always been.
didopich

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #100 on: August 10, 2024, 09:26:47 am »
So Chelsea confirmed on Saturday 5.30 by Sky Sports
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #101 on: August 10, 2024, 10:11:40 am »
Quote from: didopich on August 10, 2024, 09:26:47 am
So Chelsea confirmed on Saturday 5.30 by Sky Sports
Its not confirmed :

Please note, the Chelsea match is subject to movement depending on Premier League clubs' participation in the Champions League in the week commencing October 21.
CHOPPER

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #102 on: August 10, 2024, 10:12:11 am »
Does anyone know the dates of the CL draw, so we can work out when were playing Arsenal and Palace?
Barry Banana

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #103 on: August 10, 2024, 10:14:03 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 10, 2024, 10:12:11 am
Does anyone know the dates of the CL draw, so we can work out when were playing Arsenal and Palace?

29 August. But Arsenal already confirmed.
CHOPPER

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #104 on: August 10, 2024, 10:16:10 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on August 10, 2024, 10:14:03 am
29 August. But Arsenal already confirmed.
I thought Arsenal was subject to CL. Is that a definite?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #105 on: August 10, 2024, 10:58:56 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 10, 2024, 10:16:10 am
I thought Arsenal was subject to CL. Is that a definite?

Yes.

Arsenal is Sunday after CL games. League Cup games after it. Definitely won't be moved.
CHOPPER

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #106 on: August 10, 2024, 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2024, 10:58:56 am
Yes.

Arsenal is Sunday after CL games. League Cup games after it. Definitely won't be moved.

Sound, cheers, I can book a hotel for sure now.
CHOPPER

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #107 on: August 10, 2024, 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2024, 10:58:56 am
Yes.

Arsenal is Sunday after CL games. League Cup games after it. Definitely won't be moved.

Should of asked - is that the LC round we enter in at?
DanK1456

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #108 on: August 10, 2024, 02:29:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 10, 2024, 02:03:41 pm
Should of asked - is that the LC round we enter in at?

No its the 4th round, 3rd round is September
red_Mark1980

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #109 on: August 16, 2024, 12:00:25 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on August  7, 2024, 01:44:47 pm
Wikipedia always has the full schedule or match dates and draw dates up well in advance. I'm sad enough to go through adding the potential match dates to my calendar. Avoids booking a holiday at the wrong time :-)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024-25_UEFA_Champions_League#Schedule

If that link doesn't work, just search Champion's League 2024/25 and pick the Wikipedia one.

Or booking hotels if you're no longer NW based.
Athleticobil

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on August 10, 2024, 10:14:03 am
29 August. But Arsenal already confirmed.

Draw 29th; but fixtures will be announced on the 31st Aug to the best of my knowledge
red_Mark1980

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 11:29:14 am
Draw 29th; but fixtures will be announced on the 31st Aug to the best of my knowledge

Correct
anitrella

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm »
Schmarn

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:27:17 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm
League Cup Round 3 draw tomorrow

https://www.efl.com/news/2024/august/23/carabao-cup--round-three-draw/

Interesting that they say that CL and Europa teams will be kept apart for the 3rd round. In fact the way they conduct the draw means that CL teams will be kept apart from each other too. Probably a good thing for us.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:27:17 am
Interesting that they say that CL and Europa teams will be kept apart for the 3rd round. In fact the way they conduct the draw means that CL teams will be kept apart from each other too. Probably a good thing for us.

Yes, different pots for those 6 teams and the other 26
Online 30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #115 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:27:17 am
Interesting that they say that CL and Europa teams will be kept apart for the 3rd round. In fact the way they conduct the draw means that CL teams will be kept apart from each other too. Probably a good thing for us.

And yet Conference League teams (Chelsea) aren't?
