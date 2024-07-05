Brentford 4.30pm on the Sunday and Man U 4.30pm on the Sunday the rumour.
Guessing Bournemouth could move from the Saturday if we play on the Thursday in Europe
We can play on a Thursday in the CL?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
After this announcement with the changed games i assume that Bournemouth on 21th september at 15:00 is nailed right?
It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
do you know when we'll likely know this outcome?
I presume after the draw for the league stage of the European competitions have been complete and the fixtures have been given dates which would be on or after the 29th of August
What about the Nottingham game? Could that still be moved for some reason?
Thats fixed as its the international break the week before that.
If Bournemouth is moved to the Sunday is it this season where all rearranged non tv games are 2pm Sunday ?
