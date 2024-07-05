« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 24/25 TV Fixtures  (Read 5508 times)

Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #40 on: July 5, 2024, 11:22:42 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on July  5, 2024, 09:51:20 am
Brentford 4.30pm on the Sunday and Man U 4.30pm on the Sunday the rumour.
Nice one thanks
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #41 on: July 5, 2024, 03:52:53 pm »
Any danger of this announcement? Typical PL
Logged

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #42 on: July 5, 2024, 03:54:33 pm »
Next weekend if same as last season.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,232
  • Seis Veces
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #43 on: July 5, 2024, 06:07:00 pm »
No need to put that Brentford match at half 4 ffs. First home game with a new manager but still. Sick of Sunday matches.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #44 on: July 5, 2024, 06:07:56 pm »
Liverpool v Brentford  Sunday August 25, kick-off 4.30pm
Manchester United v Liverpool  Sunday September 1, kick-off TBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool  Saturday September 28, kick-off 5.30pm
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,847
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #45 on: July 5, 2024, 06:08:01 pm »
Liverpool v Brentford  Sunday August 25, kick-off 4.30pm
Manchester United v Liverpool  Sunday September 1, kick-off TBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool  Saturday September 28, kick-off 5.30pm

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/three-premier-league-fixture-changes-confirmed-liverpool
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #46 on: July 5, 2024, 06:51:02 pm »
Guessing Bournemouth could move from the Saturday if we play on the Thursday in Europe
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #47 on: July 5, 2024, 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on July  5, 2024, 06:51:02 pm
Guessing Bournemouth could move from the Saturday if we play on the Thursday in Europe

We can play on a Thursday in the CL?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #48 on: July 5, 2024, 07:01:52 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July  5, 2024, 06:58:19 pm
We can play on a Thursday in the CL?

First game week is UCL exclusive, every UEFA competition has a week of their own in the new format
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #49 on: July 5, 2024, 07:05:45 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July  5, 2024, 06:58:19 pm
We can play on a Thursday in the CL?
Yes, only on MD1 though.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline alx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #50 on: July 9, 2024, 03:54:46 pm »
After this announcement with the changed games i assume that Bournemouth on 21th september at 15:00 is nailed right?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #51 on: July 9, 2024, 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: alx on July  9, 2024, 03:54:46 pm
After this announcement with the changed games i assume that Bournemouth on 21th september at 15:00 is nailed right?

It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #52 on: July 9, 2024, 04:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  9, 2024, 03:58:44 pm
It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
Yes thats correct.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #53 on: July 9, 2024, 05:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  9, 2024, 03:58:44 pm
It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
do you know when we'll likely know this outcome?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #54 on: July 9, 2024, 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on July  9, 2024, 05:42:20 pm
do you know when we'll likely know this outcome?

Soon after the draw Id assume (start of September)
Logged

Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #55 on: July 9, 2024, 06:01:55 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on July  9, 2024, 05:42:20 pm
do you know when we'll likely know this outcome?
I presume after the draw for the league stage of the European competitions have been complete and the fixtures have been given dates which would be on or after the 29th of August
Logged

Online yogi garcia

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #56 on: July 9, 2024, 06:36:30 pm »
Quote from: NQ00 on July  9, 2024, 06:01:55 pm
I presume after the draw for the league stage of the European competitions have been complete and the fixtures have been given dates which would be on or after the 29th of August
What about the Nottingham game? Could that still be moved for some reason?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #57 on: July 9, 2024, 06:46:06 pm »
Quote from: yogi garcia on July  9, 2024, 06:36:30 pm
What about the Nottingham game? Could that still be moved for some reason?
Thats fixed as its the international break the week before that.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online yogi garcia

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #58 on: July 9, 2024, 06:53:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July  9, 2024, 06:46:06 pm
Thats fixed as its the international break the week before that.
Great - thank you!
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #59 on: July 10, 2024, 07:45:54 pm »
Man United away confirmed 4pm kick-off
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online lego

  • my ego
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  9, 2024, 03:58:44 pm
It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
If Bournemouth is moved to the Sunday is it this season where all rearranged non tv games are 2pm Sunday ?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: lego on Today at 10:52:43 am
If Bournemouth is moved to the Sunday is it this season where all rearranged non tv games are 2pm Sunday ?

Bournemouth is currently 3pm Saturday right? I'd imagine it will be 2pm Sunday if it is rearranged yes but its better to wait for it to be confirmed
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 