Brentford 4.30pm on the Sunday and Man U 4.30pm on the Sunday the rumour.
Guessing Bournemouth could move from the Saturday if we play on the Thursday in Europe
We can play on a Thursday in the CL?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
After this announcement with the changed games i assume that Bournemouth on 21th september at 15:00 is nailed right?
It isn't. I believe that the first round of CL matches will be spread from Tuesday to Thursday so we could still have a Thursday match prior
do you know when we'll likely know this outcome?
