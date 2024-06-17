Fixtures released tomorrow.
Think the first TV round was released the same day as the fixtures last season?
Probably be dickheads and not give approximate dates this year again
I'll update this post with fixtures tomorrow, and of course throughout the season.
17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS
24/08/2024 15:00 Brentford (h)
31/08/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)17-19 Sept CL Matchday 1
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)24/25 Sept League Cup 3rd Round
28/09/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)01-02 Oct CL Matchday 2
05/10/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)INTERNATIONAL BREAK
19/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea (h)22-23 Oct CL Matchday 3
26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)29/30 Oct League Cup 4th Round
02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)5-6 Nov CL Matchday 4
09/11/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h)INTERNATIONAL BREAK
23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (a)26-27 Nov CL Matchday 5
30/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United (a)
07/12/2024 15:00 Everton (a)10-11 Dec CL Matchday 6
14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h)17/18 Dec League Cup 5th Round
21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h)
29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester United (h)7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg11/01/2025 FA CUP 3rd Round
14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest (a)
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)21-22 Jan CL Matchday 7
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)29/01/25 CL Matchday 8
01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
15/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg
08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 Jan League Cup FinalINTERNATIONAL BREAK29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final
02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg
12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)
26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg
10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final
25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final
expected TV dates
July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September
August 19th - MW 7-9 October
September 13th - MW 10-13 November
October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January
December 9th - MW 24-27 February
January 24th - MW 28-29 March
February 28th - MW 30-34 April
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38