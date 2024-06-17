The European fixtures will have an effect on the league fixtures. CL draw is 29th August, so Europa and Conference draw will be then or 30th.



They should still be able to tell us the first couple of fixtures immediately though.



Fair enough re draws, going further into September. But to only announce GW1 then make everybody wait a few more weeks for GW 2 & 3 like you say, no reason they shouldnt be able to announce those now