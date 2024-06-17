« previous next »
24/25 TV Fixtures

24/25 TV Fixtures
« on: June 17, 2024, 06:08:33 pm »
Fixtures released tomorrow.

Think the first TV round was released the same day as the fixtures last season?

Probably be dickheads and not give approximate dates this year again  ::)

I'll update this post with fixtures tomorrow, and of course throughout the season.

17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS
24/08/2024 15:00 Brentford (h)
31/08/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17-19 Sept CL Matchday 1
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
24/25 Sept League Cup 3rd Round
28/09/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
01-02 Oct CL Matchday 2
05/10/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
19/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea (h)
22-23 Oct CL Matchday 3
26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)
29/30 Oct League Cup 4th Round
02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
5-6 Nov CL Matchday 4
09/11/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (a)
26-27 Nov CL Matchday 5
30/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United (a)
07/12/2024 15:00 Everton (a)
10-11 Dec CL Matchday 6
14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h)
17/18 Dec League Cup 5th Round
21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h)
29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester United (h)
7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
11/01/2025 FA CUP 3rd Round
14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest (a)
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)
21-22 Jan CL Matchday 7
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)
29/01/25 CL Matchday 8
01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
15/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round
4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg
08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)
11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 Jan League Cup Final
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final
02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)
8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg
12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)
15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)
26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final
29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)
6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg
10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final
25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:13:52 pm
expected TV dates

Quote
July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September
August 19th - MW 7-9 October
September 13th - MW 10-13 November
October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January
December 9th - MW 24-27 February
January 24th - MW 28-29 March
February 28th - MW 30-34 April
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #1 on: June 17, 2024, 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 17, 2024, 06:08:33 pm
Fixtures released tomorrow.

Think the first TV round was released the same day as the fixtures last season?

Probably be dickheads and not give approximate dates this year again  ::)

I'll update this post with fixtures tomorrow, and of course throughout the season.

Nice one !
Wonder how much notice they'll give this season 3 weeks , 2 ??
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #2 on: June 17, 2024, 07:17:24 pm »
Still absolutely no idea where the League Cup is going to fit in with the new expanded Champions League in which there are potentially 4 extra games.

No dates currently confirmed
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #3 on: June 17, 2024, 10:06:43 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on June 17, 2024, 07:17:24 pm
Still absolutely no idea where the League Cup is going to fit in with the new expanded Champions League in which there are potentially 4 extra games.

No dates currently confirmed
Only 1 of the 5 LC dates clashes with the new CL format so basing it on last seasons rounds, itll probably be this, assuming Wednesdays :

25/09 - 3rd round
30/10 - 4th round
18/12 - 5th round
08/01 - Semi 1st leg
15/01 - Semi 2nd leg (wont be 22/01 as it clashes with MD7)
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #4 on: June 17, 2024, 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on June 17, 2024, 10:06:43 pm
Only 1 of the 5 LC dates clashes with the new CL format so basing it on last seasons rounds, itll probably be this, assuming Wednesdays :

25/09 - 3rd round
30/10 - 4th round
18/12 - 5th round
08/01 - Semi 1st leg
15/01 - Semi 2nd leg (wont be 22/01 as it clashes with MD7)


So it's virtually every single midweek occupied, one over-occupied, with those two cups. Any left for PL midweeks?

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:09:52 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on June 17, 2024, 10:55:22 pm
So it's virtually every single midweek occupied, one over-occupied, with those two cups. Any left for PL midweeks?
4 sets of midweek PL fixtures 1 of which will probably be where the short lived winter break was as they've scrapped that from next season.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 am »
Klopp's favourite fixture straight away!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:22:55 am »
knew it was gonna be Ipswich, why do we always get a promoted team and at half fucking twelve! I thought (hoped) it'd be a Friday night like we got against Norwich.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on June 17, 2024, 07:17:24 pm
Still absolutely no idea where the League Cup is going to fit in with the new expanded Champions League in which there are potentially 4 extra games.

No dates currently confirmed
I can't remember where I saw it (One of the EFL club journalists on twitter I think) but this is what I had seen for the EFL Cup dates

Round 3 - 17/18/24/25 September (split due to the new European format)
Round 4 - 29/30 October
Round 5 - 17/18 December
Semi 1st Leg - 7/8 January
Semi 2nd Leg - 4/5 February
Final - 16 March
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 09:24:45 am
I can't remember where I saw it (One of the EFL club journalists on twitter I think) but this is what I had seen for the EFL Cup dates

Round 3 - 17/18/24/25 September (split due to the new European format)
Round 4 - 29/30 October
Round 5 - 17/18 December
Semi 1st Leg - 7/8 January
Semi 2nd Leg - 4/5 February
Final - 16 March

Have used these to update the fixture list in the OP.

I'll amend it when it's confirmed.

Any errors feel free to point them out and I'll correct them.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:13:52 pm »
One of the Sky Sports commentators has confirmed the expected TV dates

https://x.com/garytaphouse/status/1803020132609851658

Quote
July 5th - MW 2-6
August 19th - MW 7-9
September 13th - MW 10-13
October 14th - MW 14-23
December 9th - MW 24-27
January 24th - MW 28-29
February 28th - MW 30-34
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
Thought the league cup semi was going to a 1 legged tie? The amount of CL games is batshit crazy, knockout play off round as well as round of 16? Madness.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm »
Do we think Brentford on 24/08 will stay at 3pm? 
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm
Do we think Brentford on 24/08 will stay at 3pm?
Slot's first home game and no real big fixtures that weekend so can see them moving it for tv
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:36:39 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:21:37 pm
I think I'm right in saying that our only fixture affected in the first half of the season by Thursday night games (Man Utd and Spurs in Europa, and Chelsea, if they get through play-off round, in Conference) is the Man Utd away (Match Day 3) that is now guaranteed to be Sunday 1 September.  (Can't be Monday due to the international break.)
Why will match day 3 be guarantee to be the Sunday? Europa League starts in September so that match shouldn't be affected
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
thanks barney again for this super helpful list, wish the club would just add international breaks to their own fixture page for ease

mainly for my benefit, international breaks are:
September 1-9
October 6-14
November 10-18

now to find a cheap flight in november to tokyo  :D
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
Slot's first home game and no real big fixtures that weekend so can see them moving it for tv
cheers but we wont find out for definite until 05/07 when its confirmed?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
Slot's first home game and no real big fixtures that weekend so can see them moving it for tv

Another 12.30 then!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:22:55 am
knew it was gonna be Ipswich, why do we always get a promoted team and at half fucking twelve! I thought (hoped) it'd be a Friday night like we got against Norwich.

Aye, anyone thinks it random should be certified.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm »
I'd like to know what changes between now & 19 August and why they can't publish weeks 1-9 from the outset.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:34:14 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
I'd like to know what changes between now & 19 August and why they can't publish weeks 1-9 from the outset.

Exactly, does my head in every year this. At the very least we should be getting the announcement for the rest of the August and then September games that theyre inexplicably holding onto until early July.

At the moment, matchday 1 and 38 aside, theyre not even fixtures. Just the order in which we play teams.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
The European fixtures will have an effect on the league fixtures. CL draw is 29th August, so Europa and Conference draw will be then or 30th.

They should still be able to tell us the first couple of fixtures immediately though.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:33:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:23:00 am
The European fixtures will have an effect on the league fixtures. CL draw is 29th August, so Europa and Conference draw will be then or 30th.

They should still be able to tell us the first couple of fixtures immediately though.

Fair enough re draws, going further into September. But to only announce GW1 then make everybody wait a few more weeks for GW 2 & 3 like you say, no reason they shouldnt be able to announce those now
