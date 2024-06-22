« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm »
Day 3 top scorers were Barney and OldFordie. Both with a nice 80 points.  Both had 3 winners and a second.

This gave Barn a healthy overnight lead.

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm »
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.
Logged

Offline smicer07

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.

You're McCririck compared to my score 😂
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
You're McCririck compared to my score 😂
Not sure what you're both complaining about. Only reason Im not last is because Pete didnt supply proper picks until today
Logged
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Day 3 top scorers were Barney and OldFordie. Both with a nice 80 points.  Both had 3 winners and a second.

This gave Barn a healthy overnight lead.



Won't even get to enjoy this overnight.

Going to be mid table after today  :(
Logged
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 05:10:52 pm »
That last winner should stop Smicer07 from moaning :)

edit: actually he's had 2 winners today!! He will be buzzin'
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm »
5:05

1. Soprano 14/1 . 15 + 10 = 25
2. Strutting 33/1  10 + 10 = 20
3. Uluru 28/1  7 + 5 = 12
4. Indelible 5/1 . 4

BoRed & Fiasco also has that along with smicer. Another nice pick.

I backed it last minute (shameful after timing) when I remembered it was third to Porta Fortuna this day last year when I was there
Logged
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm »
The ones I'm betting on are winning today, just not the ones on here!
Logged

Offline Beneath

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 05:48:00 pm »
Comment of the day, there.

Pasquier of Calandagan 'I'm just sorry he lost his balls'

ITV comms left coughing
Logged
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 05:52:03 pm »
5:40

1. Calandagan 11/2 . 15 + 5 = 20
2. Space Legend 9/2  10
3. Royal Supremacy 40/1. 7 + 10 = 17

A fair few with the second but no one has the impressive winner.
Logged
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm »
6.15

1. Pilgrim 18/1 .. 15 + 15 = 30
2. Blue Storm 18/1 .. 10 + 5 = 15
3. No Half Measures 50/1 . 7 + 10 = 17
4. Woodhay Wonder 10/1 .. 4

No one with the winner there
Logged
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm »
Khaadem not 80/1 for the Jubilee this year then
Logged
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 07:15:42 pm »
Today's JT top scores are Red Star and Mag's with 66 points apiece.  A couple of winners and some places for each of them.

More importantly for RS,  he catapults himself back to the top.  He has now spent 3 of the 4 race days as our leader.

Barney has been cursing his luck, but he's still in with a shout.  Although,  I expect Red Star will need a bad day at the office tomorrow if he isn't to claim his first major.

Along with Barney, top tipsters Beneath and Oldfordie, are the closest challengers.

Cheers for all the updates Duvva and Barney. Much appreciated guys :)

Logged

Offline Luke 17

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
14.30 Age of gold                   
15.05 Continuous                                       
15.45 Shouldvebeenaring
16.25 Native American(NAP)                 
17.05 Strike red                         
17.40 Portsmouth               
18.15 Uxmal
Logged

Offline aedge659

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
14.30 Bedtime Story       
15.05 Middle Earth                                   
15.45 Shartash
16.25 Haatem
17.05 Strike red                         
17.40 Primo Lara NAP     
18.15 Trueshan
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
Khadeem not 80/1 for the Jubilee this year then

Now there's a quality horse if ever I've seen one
Logged
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:44:02 am »
Motawahij 2.30
Continuous 3.05 (NAP)
Believing 3.45
Task Force 4.25
Mums Tipple 5.05
Portsmouth 5.40
Run For Oscar 6.15
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:53:24 am »
2.30 Bedtime Story
3.05 Middle Earth
3.45 Mill Stream
4.25 Haatem (NAP)
5.05 Harry Three
5.40 Portsmouth
6.15 Uxmal
Logged

Offline smicer07

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:01:06 am »
2.30. Pentle Bay

3.05 Missed The Cut

3.45. The Wizard of Eye

4.25. River Tiber NAP

5.05. Ferrous

5.40. Approval

6.15 Fasol
Logged

Offline LFCStephen

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Day 5:

14.30 Bedtime Story       
15.05 Continuous                                 
15.45 Believing
16.25 River Tiber (NAP)
17.05 Albasheer                   
17.40 Approval 
18.15 Dawn Rising
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:33:56 am »
2.30 Age of Gold
3.05 Middle Earth
3.45 Believing
4.25 River Tiber
5.05 Glenfinnan
5.40 Hand of God
6.15 Run for Oscar (NAP)
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #181 on: Today at 10:57:09 am »
Bedtime Story NAP
Missed The Cut
Khaadem
Zoom Zoum
Glennfinnan
Whiskey Pete
Uxmal
Logged

Offline Mag Hull

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:11:08 am »
Day 5

14.30 Bedtime Story       
15.05 Continuous                                 
15.45 Shartash **** changed horse!
16.25 River Tiber (NAP)
17.05 Albasheer                   
17.40 Approval
18.15 Dawn Rising

RP

14.30 Pendleton Bay   
15.05 lsle of Jura                         
15.45 Believing
16.25 River Tiber
17.05 Albasheer (NAP)               
17.40 Hand of God
18.15 Postileo

Logged
Online Red Star

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:14:04 am »
Hmm, 26 points is not enough

2.30 Bedtime Story
3.05 Desert Hero
3.45 Mill Street
4.25 River Tiber (nap)
5.05 Albasheer
5.40 Approval
6.15 Queenstown
 
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:21:36 am »
2.30 Age of Gold
3.05 Middle Earth (NAP)
3.45 Mitbaahy
4.25 Task Force
5:05 Desert Cop
5.40 Hand of God
6.15 Uxmal

Good Luck to those still fighting for the title. Up and down week for me on the betting front, but yesterday put me slightly back in front.

Thanks for running Pete, helps enhance these big meetings, having some fun and competition with others
Logged
Online oldfordie

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:32:23 am »
My Pics for Saturday, Thanks for running comp again Pete
Hard work picking winners this week, every race seemed to have 25+runners.


2.30pm  Bedtime story
3.05pm  Continuous NAP
3.45pm  Believing
4.25pm  River Tiber
5.05pm  Albasheer
5.40pm  Cambridge
6.15pm  Run for oscar
Logged
Offline BoRed

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #186 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
Let's have some fun. :)

2.30 Motawahij
3.05 Isle Of Jura
3.45 Khaadem
4.25 Eben Shaddad
5.05 Torivega
5.40 Palace Green (NAP)
6.15 Fasol
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
2.30 Pentle Bay
3.05 Isle Of Jura
3.45 Shartash (NAP)
4.25 Never So Brave
5.05 Albasheer
5.40 Old Faithful
6.15 Postileo
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm »
2.30 Age of Gold
3.05 Isle of Jura
3.45 The Wizard Of Eye
4.25 River Tiber (NAP)
5.05 Harry Three
5.40 Dambuster
6.15 Dawn Rising
Logged
Offline PeterJM

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm »
2.30 Age Of Gold
3.05 Desert Hero
3.45 Shartash
4.25 River Tiber NAP
5.05 Torivega
5.40 Approval
6.15 Postileo
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
14.30 Pentle Bay       
15.05 Middle Earth                                 
15.45 Shartash
16.25 River Tiber (NAP)
17.05 Harry Three                   
17.40 Palace Green
18.15 Fasol

Cheers Pete
Logged

Offline liversaint

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:19:18 pm »
Todays hit and hope

14:30. - Bedtime Story
15:05 - Middle Earth
15:45. - Mill Stream
16:25 - River Tiber
17:05 - Albasheer ( Nap)
17:40 - Approval
18:15 - Dawn Rising
Logged
