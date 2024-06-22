Today's JT top scores are Red Star and Mag's with 66 points apiece. A couple of winners and some places for each of them.More importantly for RS, he catapults himself back to the top. He has now spent 3 of the 4 race days as our leader.Barney has been cursing his luck, but he's still in with a shout. Although, I expect Red Star will need a bad day at the office tomorrow if he isn't to claim his first major.Along with Barney, top tipsters Beneath and Oldfordie, are the closest challengers.Cheers for all the updates Duvva and Barney. Much appreciated guys