Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,298
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #160 on: Today at 04:44:12 pm
Day 3 top scorers were Barney and OldFordie. Both with a nice 80 points.  Both had 3 winners and a second.

This gave Barn a healthy overnight lead.

Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #161 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.
Logged

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,360
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:49:40 pm
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.

You're McCririck compared to my score 😂
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #163 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:49:40 pm
Ive had an absolutely horrendous few days. Cant pick my nose.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:56:42 pm
You're McCririck compared to my score 😂
Not sure what you're both complaining about. Only reason Im not last is because Pete didnt supply proper picks until today
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,327
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:44:12 pm
Day 3 top scorers were Barney and OldFordie. Both with a nice 80 points.  Both had 3 winners and a second.

This gave Barn a healthy overnight lead.



Won't even get to enjoy this overnight.

Going to be mid table after today  :(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,298
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm
That last winner should stop Smicer07 from moaning :)

edit: actually he's had 2 winners today!! He will be buzzin'
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:00 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #166 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm
5:05

1. Soprano 14/1 . 15 + 10 = 25
2. Strutting 33/1  10 + 10 = 20
3. Uluru 28/1  7 + 5 = 12
4. Indelible 5/1 . 4

BoRed & Fiasco also has that along with smicer. Another nice pick.

I backed it last minute (shameful after timing) when I remembered it was third to Porta Fortuna this day last year when I was there
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:04 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #167 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm
The ones I'm betting on are winning today, just not the ones on here!
Logged

Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • Ar-nuh Ar-nuh Ar-nuh
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #168 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm
Comment of the day, there.

Pasquier of Calandagan 'I'm just sorry he lost his balls'

ITV comms left coughing
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:00 pm by Beneath »
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #169 on: Today at 05:52:03 pm
5:40

1. Calandagan 11/2 . 15 + 5 = 20
2. Space Legend 9/2  10
3. Royal Supremacy 40/1. 7 + 10 = 17

A fair few with the second but no one has the impressive winner.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:42 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #170 on: Today at 06:21:43 pm
6.15

1. Pilgrim 18/1 .. 15 + 15 = 30
2. Blue Storm 18/1 .. 10 + 5 = 15
3. No Half Measures 50/1 . 7 + 10 = 17
4. Woodhay Wonder 10/1 .. 4

No one with the winner there
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm
Khadeem not 80/1 for the Jubilee this year then
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,298
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #172 on: Today at 07:15:42 pm
Today's JT top scores are Red Star and Mag's with 66 points apiece.  A couple of winners and some places for each of them.

More importantly for RS,  he catapults himself back to the top.  He has now spent 3 of the 4 race days as our leader.

Barney has been cursing his luck, but he's still in with a shout.  Although,  I expect Red Star will need a bad day at the office tomorrow if he isn't to claim his first major.

Along with Barney, top tipsters Beneath and Oldfordie, are the closest challengers.

Cheers for all the updates Duvva and Barney. Much appreciated guys :)

Logged

Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #173 on: Today at 08:14:37 pm
14.30 Age of gold                   
15.05 Continuous                                       
15.45 Shouldvebeenaring
16.25 Native American(NAP)                 
17.05 Strike red                         
17.40 Portsmouth               
18.15 Uxmal
Logged

aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #174 on: Today at 09:59:47 pm
14.30 Bedtime Story       
15.05 Middle Earth                                   
15.45 Shartash
16.25 Haatem
17.05 Strike red                         
17.40 Primo Lara NAP     
18.15 Trueshan
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,327
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #175 on: Today at 10:03:34 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Khadeem not 80/1 for the Jubilee this year then

Now there's a quality horse if ever I've seen one
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
