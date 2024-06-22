« previous next »
Offline smicer07

« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm »
My picks for tomorrow


2.30 Truly Enchanting
3.05 Illinois NAP
3.45 Breege
4.25 Inspiral
5.05 Beshtani
5.40 Aurora Dawn
6.15 Treasure Isle
Online oldfordie

« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm »
My Nags for Wednesday Thought today was tough, tomorrows no better.

2.39pm  Miss Rascle                             
3.05pm  Ilinois
3.40pm  Rouge Millenium                 
4.25pm  Inspiral NAP
5.05pm  Sonny Liston
5.40pm  Hopefull                                au
6.15pm  Shadow Army 
Offline aedge659

« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:09:41 pm »
2.30 Kassaya
3.05 Highbury
3.45 Breege
4.25 Auguste Rodin NAP
5.05 Wild Tiger
5.40 Elim
6.15 Shadow Army
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm »
2.30 Amestris
3.05 Birdman
3.45 Laurel
4.25 Inspiral
5.05 Wild Tiger (NAP)
5.40 Summer Of Love
6.15 Gabaldon
Offline PeterJM

« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
2.30 Englemere
3.05 Birdman
3.45 Breege
4.25 Inspiral NAP
5.05 Daysofourlives
5.40 Roarin Success
6.15 Pont Neuf
Offline rubber soul

« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:26:54 am »

2.30 - Glorious Kitty
3.05 - Birdman
3.45 - Laurel (nap)
4.25 - Auguste Rodin
5.05 - Metal Merchant
5.40 - Elim
6.15 - Celtic Chieftain
Offline Luke 17

« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
2.30 Ultima Grace
3.05 Illiniois (NAP)
3.45 Rogue Millenium
4.25 Auguste Rodin
5.05 Streets of gold
5.40 Karsavina
6.15 Honorary American
