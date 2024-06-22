Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Topic: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
smicer07
Negative, miserable sod!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,293
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:27:07 pm
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:27:07 pm »
My picks for tomorrow
2.30 Truly Enchanting
3.05 Illinois NAP
3.45 Breege
4.25 Inspiral
5.05 Beshtani
5.40 Aurora Dawn
6.15 Treasure Isle
oldfordie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,834
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:51:45 pm
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:51:45 pm »
My Nags for Wednesday Thought today was tough, tomorrows no better.
2.39pm Miss Rascle
3.05pm Ilinois
3.40pm Rouge Millenium
4.25pm Inspiral NAP
5.05pm Sonny Liston
5.40pm Hopefull au
6.15pm Shadow Army
Logged
