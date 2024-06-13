« previous next »
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,276
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
June 13, 2024, 01:03:13 pm
The 2024 Royal Ascot meeting is upon us and starts next Tuesday 18th June.  With it, the RAWK Ascot tipping competition returns for its 4th edition.

Can last year's Ascot top tipster Beneath claim his 2nd career major and become the first RAWK Tipster to win the Ascot trophy back-to-back.

Or perhaps OldFordie will follow up on his 2024 Cheltenham heroics.  While RobbieRedman competes to add Ascot to his recent Aintree and 2018 Cheltenham titles.

Or can BoRed finally get his hands on a big prize?


Scoring runs very much in conjunction with the Cheltenham and Goodwood tipping contests. There is, however, a very slight change in the bonus points scoring system.

Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 Race days. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookie's industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races, and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded for the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

Bonus points are available as follows:

Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 - 99/1 = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 - 32/1 =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 - 15/1 = 10 bonus points
Winner shorter than 8/1 that is NOT the SP favorite = 5 points

New from this competition onwards:
Winners between 8/1 and 15/1 will now score 10 bonus points (instead of the previous 5 points).
Any winners shorter than 8/1 that are NOT the SP favorite will get a 5-point bonus.

Placed horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus Points
Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points

NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each day's racing, you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection wins, then you receive double points. 

So to clarify:
If you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 25 points as standard (15 + 10).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double points and get 50 points total.
Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2)
Napping an odds-on favorite gets you no bonus. You will be awarded just the standard 15 points for the winner, then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

If you tipped a 33/1 horse that places 2nd you will recieve 20 points (10+10)

Entries are to be posted in this thread before the first race each day. You can also post your selections for each day the night before or even post all 5 days' selections before Tuesday if you so wish.

I will post the new leaderboard each evening in this thread.

Ties

In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead after the final days of racing.  The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places, and so on until we have a winner.  If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival.

Non-Runners

Any NRs in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any selections on one of the days just post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of JT Favourites, your selection will be deemed as the favorite that is first alphabetically.

**Anyone with edits on their original posts AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void all their selections for that day!!!**

***Any player who neglects to post an entry of some kind for any TWO of the five festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS***.

Please feel free to edit your selections right up to the time of the first race or post your whole week's selections in one go. I will also accept late entries on each day for the remaining races that day.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM. 

No real prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Ascot Champion Tipster 2024' while also getting your name inscribed on this lovely virtual trophy!




Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,276
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #1 on: June 13, 2024, 01:04:24 pm
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #2 on: June 13, 2024, 01:41:05 pm
Looking forward to it
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,287
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #3 on: June 13, 2024, 02:55:40 pm
I'm in.

No, my daughter will not be spinning any wheels this year.

Maybe.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #4 on: June 15, 2024, 12:45:48 am
Count me in please Pete.  :)
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:36:41 am
And me Pete despite my appalling Aintree performance :-X
aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:44:33 pm

Hi again all, guessing the Euro's might distract a few this time.


Here's my selections, well in again Pete, the changes sound good.

14:30 Docklands
15:05 Cowardofthecounty
15:45 Big Evs NAP
16:25 Notable Speech
17:05 Zanndabad
17:40 Israr
18:15 Fox Journey
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm
My pics for Tuesday. Good luck everyone, Thanks for running comp again Pete


2.30pm Audience
3.05pm Camille Pissarro
3.45pm Big Evs NAP
4.25PM Rossalion
5.00PM  Zanndabad 
5.40pm Torito
6.15pm  Alsakib
Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:16:27 pm
Day 1:-

2.30 Charyn
3.05 Camille Pissaro
3.45 Big Evs (nap)
4.25 Rosallion
5.05 Pledgeofalliance
5.40 Astro King
6.15 Belloccio

Thanks for running again, Pete
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm
My pics for Tuesday. Good luck everyone, Thanks for running comp again Pete


2.30pm Audience
3.05pm Camille Pissarro
3.45pm Big Evs NAP
4.25PM Rossalion
5.00PM  Zanndabad 
5.40pm Torito  Israr
6.15pm  Alsakib

Ya cant pick two mate ;)
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,278
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 pm
Day 1:-

2.30 Audience
3.05 Andresite
3.45 Asfoora
4.25 Notable Speech NAP
5.05 Divine Comedy
5.40 Botanical
6.15 Bellocio
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:59:31 pm
2.30 Charyn (NAP)
3.05 Cowardofthecounty
3.45 Regional
4.25 Rosallion
5.05 Nusret
5.40 Botanical
6.15 Bellocio
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
2:30 Facteur Cheval
3:05 Cowardofthecounty
3:45 Asfoora
4:25 Notable Speech NAP
5:05 Zanndabad
5:40 Israr
6:15 Fox Journey

Thanks once again Pete. Good luck all
PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm
2.30 Maljoom
3.05 Camille Pissarro
3.45 Believing
4.25 Rosallion
5.05 My Lyka NAP
5.40 Botanical
6.15 Alsakib

 Cheers Pete. The best of luck to everyone.
Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
2.30 Big Rock
3.05 Catalyse
3.45 Roque Lightning
4.25 Notable Speech NAP
5.05 The Very Man
5.40 Astro King
6.15 Party Central
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
Ya cant pick two mate ;)
:) thanks  duvva,I don't really fancy them but thought I might do a little forecast for interest Royal Ascot on the box, always like a bet and a placepot.
I see SKBET are offering money back if your horse loses in the first race tomorrow.
max bet £10.
rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
2.30 - Big Rock
3.05 - Yah Mo Be There
3.45 - Diligent Harry
4.25 - Notable Speech (nap)
5.05 - Pied Piper
5.40 - Israr
6.15 - A Piece Of Heaven
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
2.30 Dolayli
3.05 Camile Pissarro
3.45 Big Evs
4.25 Notable Speech (NAP)
5.05 Zanndabad
5.40 Botanical
6.15 Fox Journey
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:17:08 am
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
2.30 - Big Rock
3.05 - Yah Mo Be There
3.45 - Diligent Harry
4.25 - Notable Speech
5.05 - Pied Piper
5.40 - Israr
6.15 - A Piece Of Heaven
Dont forget ya NAP mate
rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:49:15 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:17:08 am
Dont forget ya NAP mate
Cheers!
Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 4th Edition - 18th-22nd June 2024
Reply #20 on: Today at 06:25:42 am
2.30 Big Rock
3.05 Cowardofthecounty
3.45 Big Evs
4.25 Notable Speech
5.05 Divine Comedy
5.40 Botanical (NAP)
6.15 A Piece Of Heaven
