So, Nicholls assembled his team via each tournament's 15/20 players selection? Okay:



Casillas had an insane 2002 WC, culminating in the Ireland game where he saved three penalties. The back four were each part of very tight defences (conceding a total of 11 in 15 games).



In midfield, you have Gascoigne, the best creative midfielder of his tournament, and Makelele, the best defensive midfielder of his. They're flanked by Scholes in his left-sided controller role, balanced by Overmars as a lightning-fast marauding winger (the Dutch were the highest scorers in Euro 2000).



Up front, you have peak Henry, the top scorer in France's run to the WC 2006 final, next to Brian Laudrup who drove Denmark in 1998 as their number ten (apparently he was in the team of the tournament too). Yeah, I based it partly on the Wenger Arsenal team, so what? It's a retro draft!

