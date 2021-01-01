Poll

Who wins the match?

Eden13
Sheer Magnetism

Voting closes: Today at 05:20:49 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism  (Read 120 times)

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
« on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm »
Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism



VOTE FOR YOUR WINNER

Please note:
  • players should be evaluated on only their performances at their respective World Cup/EURO tournaments.
  • evaluate team chemistry, balance and the strengths and weaknesses in defence, midfield and attack. Also look at key one-vs-one battles.
  • in-thread votes (with reasons) will be added to the closed poll count for the final match score.
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:21:34 pm »
Eden13's team write up:



Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:52:55 pm »
So, Nicholls assembled his team via each tournament's 15/20 players selection? Okay:

Casillas had an insane 2002 WC, culminating in the Ireland game where he saved three penalties. The back four were each part of very tight defences (conceding a total of 11 in 15 games).

In midfield, you have Gascoigne, the best creative midfielder of his tournament, and Makelele, the best defensive midfielder of his. They're flanked by Scholes in his left-sided controller role, balanced by Overmars as a lightning-fast marauding winger (the Dutch were the highest scorers in Euro 2000).

Up front, you have peak Henry, the top scorer in France's run to the WC 2006 final, next to Brian Laudrup who drove Denmark in 1998 as their number ten (apparently he was in the team of the tournament too). Yeah, I based it partly on the Wenger Arsenal team, so what? It's a retro draft!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,870
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:10 am »
BUMP
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 