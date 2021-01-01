Poll

Who wins the match?

Samie
10 (58.8%)
Musketeer Gripweed
7 (41.2%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closed: Today at 02:04:16 pm

Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed

Offline NICHOLLS

Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« on: Yesterday at 02:04:16 pm »
Samie v Musketeer Gripweed



VOTE FOR YOUR WINNER

Please note:
  • players should be evaluated on only their performances at their respective World Cup/EURO tournaments.
  • evaluate team chemistry, balance and the strengths and weaknesses in defence, midfield and attack. Also look at key one-vs-one battles.
  • in-thread votes (with reasons) will be added to the closed poll count for the final match score.
Online Elzar

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:37:31 pm »
Gripweed had got Hierro written down like he's in on goal and slotted it bottom corner.
Online Draex

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm »
That Musketeer backline is one of the best in the draft, just shades Samie overall.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:16:44 pm »
Great front six for Samie. Gripweeds back line is great. Would be a great game.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
That Musketeer backline is one of the best in the draft, just shades Samie overall.

It's excellent. Although not sure Hierro and Popescu are the best fit, both being sweeper type CBs. The bigger issue with his side are the two CFs playing on the wings though. A position neither Larsson nor Shevchenko played during those tournaments. Ronaldinho aside, Musk's side is probably better than Samie's man for man, but at least everyone is playing where they should be (Ronaldo played on the right for most of that tournament too). So in the spirit of the draft I had to go for Samie.
Offline Samie

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 pm »
Don't find excuses to vote for me by default mate.  ;D
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm
It's excellent. Although not sure Hierro and Popescu are the best fit, both being sweeper type CBs. The bigger issue with his side are the two CFs playing on the wings though. A position neither Larsson nor Shevchenko played during those tournaments. Ronaldinho aside, Musk's side is probably better than Samie's man for man, but at least everyone is playing where they should be (Ronaldo played on the right for most of that tournament too). So in the spirit of the draft I had to go for Samie.
Agreed. Musky's team is better player for player but it has three number nines, two creative midfielders who don't defend and a right back who spends most of his time in the opposition half.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:02:04 pm »
Guilty as charged. I picked a striker too many by mistake and just had to make the most of it afterwards. I shouldn't have picked Henrik Larrson, as much I thought he was great. Just a bit too attacking, even for my liking.

For what it's worth, it was worth it to get Tymoshchuk just in front of those two centre halves and let Prosencki and Deco strut their stuff in midfield though.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm »
Hard to get behind a team with 3 pure 9s, two tens and a full back who was essentially a winger half the time. It lacks balance and despite having that incredible full back pairing and probably being better man for man, the players selected in the formation chosen dont blend well, though Musketeer to his credit has said as much!

Also props to Samie for really leaning in to the spirit of the draft, one of the best teams for that really. I think everyone has shown up really well in this draft, no nonsense like Gerrard 04 or Messi 06 where yes they were there and played but didnt exactly play blinders or contribute much. Fantastic idea from Nicholls really, creating a draft where Diouf and Charisteas are far better picks than eligible players like the aforementioned two.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Own up, who helped Samie pick his team? Its surprisingly decent.
Offline Samie

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
I have three draft wins motherfucker.  ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Just got locked out but I pick young Samuel
Online Betty Blue

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:02 pm
I have three draft wins motherfucker.  ;D

I've got the drafts where you drew Brazil and the letter B. What's the third?
Offline Samie

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:07:36 pm
I've got the drafts where you drew Brazil and the letter B. What's the third?

2 for footie and one none footie.  ;D
Online Elzar

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
I suppose Larsson and Shevchenko out of position out weighs Barzagli out of position (Should be on the bench)
