Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season  (Read 17172 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #200 on: June 18, 2024, 11:21:42 pm »
Regardless of the fact that there's no prior Wednesday night game to fuck us over, having a 12:30 lunchtime game against Ipswich is still pretty fucking egregious. Not exactly a stroll in the park for the travelling Kop to get down to East Anglia.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #201 on: June 19, 2024, 02:06:25 am »
Quote from: rocco on June 18, 2024, 11:31:36 am
True just checked

It's not true though, unless im missing something?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #202 on: June 19, 2024, 02:35:32 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

I personally think the opposite. Sure you have the odd Brentford who can shock a big team but most promoted teams have to deal with a much higher level than they are used to on opening day for the first time. Plus the nerves of being in the top division. I'd have promoted sides on opening day every season. Get them before they potentially adapt and become more difficult . On opening day they all want to play expansive attacking football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #203 on: June 19, 2024, 05:53:09 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

Ipswich are different than sides like Burnley and Norwich. It's their first time back in the top flight.

A comparison is Leeds. We had them in the post league winning season at home and we squeaked a win if memory serves.

Now imagine that was at Elland Road, at 12:30 with fans.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #204 on: June 19, 2024, 08:48:09 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on June 19, 2024, 02:06:25 am
It's not true though, unless im missing something?

It is true though. Their first 4 away games are Palace, Fulham, Brentford and Spurs and they have 5 home games in their first 9 fixtures. They don't play out of London until they go to Forest away on the 2nd November
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #205 on: June 19, 2024, 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on June 18, 2024, 09:07:08 pm
lmao there is no way you made that from the top of your head  ;D

He does have some kind of weird ability to remember an awful lot about our games.
I want to know what happened at the start of 93/94?  Was that when he was 'experimenting' with drugs? Locked in his girlfriends' basement?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #206 on: June 19, 2024, 03:45:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 19, 2024, 03:29:30 pm
He does have some kind of weird ability to remember an awful lot about our games.
I want to know what happened at the start of 93/94?  Was that when he was 'experimenting' with drugs? Locked in his girlfriends' basement?

Shocking oversight. Was down at parents friends in London that weekend. Watched it unfold on Ceefax. Think Carlton Palmer got sent off first half for them. I bet if you Google it, Linford Christie won gold at the World Championshios (Stuttgart?) the same weekend, probably the Sunday. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #207 on: June 19, 2024, 03:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 03:45:18 pm
Shocking oversight. Was down at parents friends in London that weekend. Watched it unfold on Ceefax. Think Carlton Palmer got sent off first half for them. I bet if you Google it, Linford Christie won gold at the World Championshios (Stuttgart?) the same weekend, probably the Sunday. :D

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #208 on: June 19, 2024, 04:57:27 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 18, 2024, 10:17:24 pm
City went away to Burnley last season in the opener, tonked them 3-0 and all. I'll bet people were saying last season that City had a nice easy opener while we got Chelsea.
Sheff Utd home first game of last season, beat by Palace.
There's 3 ways to look at it for me.
1. Ipswich are not used to Premier league opposition and it's a great time to play them on the opener
B. They're up for it and come out flying. Tricky game
3. We're miles better, doesn't matter when we play them

And I think I'm right in saying our record at 12.30 is bloody good and all  :)

Our record in 12-30 kick offs isn't good.

Under Klopp we played a barely credible 44 12-30 kick offs winning 22, drawing 15 and losing 7. So a 50% win ratio. Klopps record in none 12-30 kick offs was 63% so a massive drop off in early kick offs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #209 on: June 19, 2024, 04:58:53 pm »
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #210 on: June 19, 2024, 05:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 04:58:53 pm
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!

Surely you can remember them all mate ;)

Off the top off your head.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #211 on: June 19, 2024, 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 19, 2024, 05:08:34 pm
Surely you can remember them all mate ;)

Off the top off your head.

I want someone else to do the hard yards for once!

Id guess at least 2/3 of our 12.30s under Jurgen were away from home though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #212 on: June 19, 2024, 05:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 05:10:00 pm
I want someone else to do the hard yards for once!

Id guess at least 2/3 of our 12.30s under Jurgen were away from home though.

Just messing mate. You are probably right but partially balanced out by the fact that if we were playing a top team then we would be the Sunday 4-30.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #213 on: June 19, 2024, 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 04:58:53 pm
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!

Undoubtedly true. Our away games are better looking in terms of what BT/TNT want from us when they get the 6 chances to pick us. Over the season Sky will hand them the odd nice home game (Everton last season) but invariably, of the games Sky don't take TNT are faced with the choice of picking us at home vs a non top 6 side or away from home against a non top 6 side, and Wolves v Liverpool looks more competitive than Liverpool v Wolves, etc.

Once the fixtures came out we were always going to be 12.30. Sky were obviously picking Chelsea v City as 1st pick, and there was no way TNT weren't taking us at a promoted side as their 2nd pick. They'd have been daft taking any of the other 8 games over it. I'll take one of the 6 12.30s being out the way early really.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #214 on: June 19, 2024, 06:36:59 pm »
The issue with us playing first in the 12-30 is that it gives TNT the chance to set the Slot narrative.

The pricks on commentary will be willing an upset. They will be desperate for us to lose and will look for any chance to disparage Slot. Klopp who they clearly hated will now be the benchmark to criticise Slot.

We could win 10-0 with 5 goals of the season contenders and it will all about a dodgy decision or an Ipswich player slashing wide from 30 yards at 0-0.

First impressions last and anything other than an impressive win will have them sharpening the knives for Slot. I would have preferred a lower profile start.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #215 on: June 19, 2024, 06:42:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

Its Andy, didnt matter who it was against, hed find a way to moan about it and see it as some conspiracy  ;D

Its a great first few fixtures for Liverpool, just what youd want with a new coach.

and all this Ipswich will be really up for it - yes of course they will be, but guess what, Liverpool will be too - players first competitive game for a new coach that plenty will know theyll need to impress, dont get more up for it than that. As regardless how much Ipswich will fight for it, they are still going to be one of the weakest teams in the PL. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #216 on: June 19, 2024, 07:12:43 pm »
The 12:30 TV spots are partly because we sell. The most watched club in the world.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #217 on: June 20, 2024, 04:13:43 am »
Quote from: gb096 on June 18, 2024, 11:19:46 pm
....... we have to play every team twice and does it matter when? ......




It matters a lot if you have to travel across the country with a shit east-west road network and abysmal rail links to get there for a 12,30 kick-off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #218 on: August 6, 2024, 08:12:15 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-three-premier-league-fixtures-october-rescheduled
Quote
New fixture details can be seen below (times UK).

Crystal Palace v Liverpool  Saturday October 5, kick-off 12.30pm (live on TNT Sports)*

Liverpool v Chelsea  Saturday October 19, kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports)**

Arsenal v Liverpool  Sunday October 27, kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports)

* Please note, the Crystal Palace match is subject to movement depending on Liverpool's Champions League fixture schedule in the week commencing September 30.

** Please note, the Chelsea match is subject to movement depending on Premier League clubs' participation in the Champions League in the week commencing October 21.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #219 on: August 6, 2024, 08:49:04 pm »
Thuought there was only potential for a thursday CL fixtures in week 1 for us?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #220 on: August 6, 2024, 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August  6, 2024, 08:49:04 pm
Thuought there was only potential for a thursday CL fixtures in week 1 for us?
Yes thats correct.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #221 on: August 6, 2024, 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on August  6, 2024, 09:44:56 pm
Yes thats correct.

Why are the Saturday fixtures subject to change? Can understand Palace but not Chelsea?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #222 on: August 7, 2024, 01:10:34 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August  6, 2024, 10:53:37 pm
Why are the Saturday fixtures subject to change? Can understand Palace but not Chelsea?
Can't do Wednesday 8pm and Saturday 1230 if it's a European game midweek

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-fixtures-schedule-saturday-kickoff-times-b1846832.html
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #223 on: August 7, 2024, 01:49:28 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on August  7, 2024, 01:10:34 am
Can't do Wednesday 8pm and Saturday 1230 if it's a European game midweek

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-fixtures-schedule-saturday-kickoff-times-b1846832.html

That explains Palace, but not Chelsea.

I'm guessing it doesn't depend on either us or Chelsea, but some other game might have to be moved to this slot instead (presumably a game currently scheduled for Sunday, if the team involved ends up playing in Europe on Tuesday).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #224 on: August 7, 2024, 06:07:14 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August  7, 2024, 01:49:28 am
That explains Palace, but not Chelsea.

I'm guessing it doesn't depend on either us or Chelsea, but some other game might have to be moved to this slot instead (presumably a game currently scheduled for Sunday, if the team involved ends up playing in Europe on Tuesday).

Arsenal and City are both picked for Sunday games that week so that's it.

It's ridiculous picking these games when they know some may probably move at the end of August when the European games come out
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #225 on: August 7, 2024, 09:10:46 am »
Cheers Mark. Their contempt and disregard for supporters knows no bounds!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #226 on: August 7, 2024, 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August  7, 2024, 09:10:46 am
Cheers Mark. Their contempt and disregard for supporters knows no bounds!

What I dont get is why the announced it with the asterix - they could have easily done it straight after CL fixtures and no drama.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #227 on: August 9, 2024, 04:28:25 pm »
I made the mistake of giving my mates the number I would be using while I was in the USA. Nine am UK time I got three consecutive calls. All of which was basically expletives, about me. ;D

They knew it was 4 am in Connecticut, twats! Apparently it's my fault that we're off to Ipswich. I did say it'd be them or Southampton away, Friday or early Saturday.

On a serious note, it's a c*nts trick. 4 return train tickets, £499. Lime St-New St, New St-Ipswich. Not at all reliable either. Car trip, again.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm »
TNT are such bellends

Quote
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Crystal Palace away remains 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday October 5 - despite the fact that #LFC home to Bologna in the Champions League on the Wednesday night before that trip to London.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm »
I thought they changed that rule last season? Or are they just taking the piss because of Klopp?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm »
They only change the game if you're away in the CL on the Wednesday not at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm
I thought they changed that rule last season? Or are they just taking the piss because of Klopp?
It's weird because this article mentions 'red lines' from the Premier League. Published on 3rd May 2024.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpeg2j2wx8jo

Quote
What are the factors?
The Premier League has certain red lines when it comes to fixture selection and matches for broadcast.

Teams competing in the Champions League on a Wednesday night will never be selected for Saturday's 12.30pm slot, while teams will never be asked to play twice within 60 hours.

There are further considerations to be made, including fans' travel arrangements, broadcast slots and policing.

BBC Sport has contacted the Football Association for comment.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm »
Some run of games this:

20 OCT 16:30, PL - Liverpool vs Chelsea
23 OCT 20:00, CL - RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
27 OCT 16:30, PL - Arsenal vs Liverpool
02 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Brighton
05 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen
09 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Aston Villa
23 NOV 15:00, PL - Southampton vs Liverpool
27 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Real Madrid
30 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Manchester City
04 DEC 19:45, PL - Newcastle United vs Liverpool
07 DEC 15:00, PL - Everton vs Liverpool
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
Whats the reason Chelsea has been moved to the Sunday?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm
Whats the reason Chelsea has been moved to the Sunday?

Arsenal were due to play Sunday and their CL game is now Tuesday. We've swapped as our CL game is Wednesday
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #235 on: Today at 03:45:56 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
Some run of games this:

20 OCT 16:30, PL - Liverpool vs Chelsea
23 OCT 20:00, CL - RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
27 OCT 16:30, PL - Arsenal vs Liverpool
02 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Brighton
05 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen
09 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Aston Villa
23 NOV 15:00, PL - Southampton vs Liverpool
27 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Real Madrid
30 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Manchester City
04 DEC 19:45, PL - Newcastle United vs Liverpool
07 DEC 15:00, PL - Everton vs Liverpool


Bloody hell. Thats what its all about I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #236 on: Today at 04:43:20 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
Some run of games this:

20 OCT 16:30, PL - Liverpool vs Chelsea
23 OCT 20:00, CL - RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
27 OCT 16:30, PL - Arsenal vs Liverpool
02 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Brighton
05 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen
09 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Aston Villa
23 NOV 15:00, PL - Southampton vs Liverpool
27 NOV 20:00, CL - Liverpool vs Real Madrid
30 NOV 15:00, PL - Liverpool vs Manchester City
04 DEC 19:45, PL - Newcastle United vs Liverpool
07 DEC 15:00, PL - Everton vs Liverpool

20th Oct to 5th Nov is very challenging! 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #237 on: Today at 05:51:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:43:20 am
20th Oct to 5th Nov is very challenging! 

Nov 27 - Dec 7th isnt much better
