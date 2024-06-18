Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!



Undoubtedly true. Our away games are better looking in terms of what BT/TNT want from us when they get the 6 chances to pick us. Over the season Sky will hand them the odd nice home game (Everton last season) but invariably, of the games Sky don't take TNT are faced with the choice of picking us at home vs a non top 6 side or away from home against a non top 6 side, and Wolves v Liverpool looks more competitive than Liverpool v Wolves, etc.Once the fixtures came out we were always going to be 12.30. Sky were obviously picking Chelsea v City as 1st pick, and there was no way TNT weren't taking us at a promoted side as their 2nd pick. They'd have been daft taking any of the other 8 games over it. I'll take one of the 6 12.30s being out the way early really.