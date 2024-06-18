Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.
Its Andy, didnt matter who it was against, hed find a way to moan about it and see it as some conspiracy
Its a great first few fixtures for Liverpool, just what youd want with a new coach.
and all this Ipswich will be really up for it - yes of course they will be, but guess what, Liverpool will be too - players first competitive game for a new coach that plenty will know theyll need to impress, dont get more up for it than that. As regardless how much Ipswich will fight for it, they are still going to be one of the weakest teams in the PL.