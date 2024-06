Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.



I personally think the opposite. Sure you have the odd Brentford who can shock a big team but most promoted teams have to deal with a much higher level than they are used to on opening day for the first time. Plus the nerves of being in the top division. I'd have promoted sides on opening day every season. Get them before they potentially adapt and become more difficult . On opening day they all want to play expansive attacking football.