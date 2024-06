The opening is lovely too. Ipswich, Brentford, Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Palace in the first 6 is very kind.



yep, a very nice first few games for Slot (apart from Man Utd away).Not even sure the 12.30 is a lot to whinge about for a first game of the season, not like they’ll have had a midweek game before it.Only time to be moaning about those is if yet again Liverpool end up getting double the amount any other team gets - that’s the big problem with it.