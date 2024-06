We played Wednesday in 1993/4. Nigel Clough scored twice on his debut. I seem to remember we always played Wednesday on opening days back then.



Good shout. Then he scored again away at QPR and it looked like we had a star on our hands.From what I can see weíve only played three newly promoted sides away from home in the PL era (does feel like more). An easy 3-0 win against Norwich in 21/22 and then a couple of draws which probably stick in the mind for my harder games than they would have been later in the season: a 2-2 with Fulham a couple of years ago and a 1-1 at Sheffield United in 2006 (with the weird Gerrard penalty).Donít think we can complain about the recent newly promoted sides at home.