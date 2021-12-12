When is the last time we played United on the opening day. Has it ever happened i can't remember it which is strange you'd imagine odds are it would be drawn out at some stage.
The Premier League have a shocking 'big six' secret that means none of England's top outfits face each other on specific matchdays.The ruling has been in place for a number of years, which leaves Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal unable to play one another on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Looks like 1926/27 season. Beat them 4-2 with Dick Forshaw bagging a hat trick. We would've been kept apart in recent years as there was a rule where top 6 from the previous season can't face each other on the opening day. Not sure if it's still in place. This recent article from the Daily Star is obviously nonsense as we played Chelsea first last season and pretty sure Man United and Arsenal played first a few years back https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-top-six-fix-30237654
We will be the 12:30 first off.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
I thought it was a top 4 rule rather than top 6. Hardly a "shocking secret" though!Do we know the dates of the 4 midweek fixture weeks yet? Trying to plan some holidays around games!
Weve played them first home game a couple of times, including 88-89 I think. 1-0 win where Jim Leighton kept the score down.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Jan Molby penalty?
12:30 kickoff away at Old Trafford with Tierney as referee, Coote on VAR and Kavanagh as 4th ref.
