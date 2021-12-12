« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season

The G in Gerrard

Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Only 8 days until the season's fixtures are out.

Reckon we will get Ipswich or Southampton at home or away first game of the season.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Ipswich away, first Friday night fixture of the campaign.
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
West Ham away with some Manchester based officials making some human errors that all go against us.
Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:08:16 am »
12:30 kickoff away at Old Trafford with Tierney as referee, Coote on VAR and Kavanagh as 4th ref.
Cafe De Paris

  Up the Red Men
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
We will be the 12:30 first off.
gazzalfc

  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
We're due an away fixture to end the season.

The change in the League cup and FA cup fixtures should make things a little easier.
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
No fixtures the day of the FA Cup final (Saturday 17th May), so assuming everyone who doesn't make the final will play on the following day, then the season ends the next Sunday.

Going for Tottenham away first game. Same fixture that Rafa had for his first game 20 years ago (gasps  :o)
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:01:04 pm »
We will play Chelsea away within the first 5 matches.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:35 pm »
When is the last time we played United on the opening day. Has it ever happened i can't remember it which is strange you'd imagine odds are it would be drawn out at some stage.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:08:35 pm
When is the last time we played United on the opening day. Has it ever happened i can't remember it which is strange you'd imagine odds are it would be drawn out at some stage.

Looks like 1926/27 season. Beat them 4-2 with Dick Forshaw bagging a hat trick.

We would've been kept apart in recent years as there was a rule where top 6 from the previous season can't face each other on the opening day. Not sure if it's still in place.

This recent article from the Daily Star is obviously nonsense as we played Chelsea first last season and pretty sure Man United and Arsenal played first a few years back
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-top-six-fix-30237654
Quote
The Premier League have a shocking 'big six' secret that means none of England's top outfits face each other on specific matchdays.

The ruling has been in place for a number of years, which leaves Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal unable to play one another on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:32:14 pm »
Spurs played Man City first game a couple of years ago I think. We also played Arsenal first game in 2010 and 2016
mullyred94

  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm »
Bournemouth at Home first ko at 1230 is my guess
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:23:15 pm
Looks like 1926/27 season. Beat them 4-2 with Dick Forshaw bagging a hat trick.

We would've been kept apart in recent years as there was a rule where top 6 from the previous season can't face each other on the opening day. Not sure if it's still in place.

This recent article from the Daily Star is obviously nonsense as we played Chelsea first last season and pretty sure Man United and Arsenal played first a few years back
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-top-six-fix-30237654

I thought it was a top 4 rule rather than top 6. Hardly a "shocking secret" though!

Do we know the dates of the 4 midweek fixture weeks yet? Trying to plan some holidays around games!
markedasred

  No Murdoch in our house
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:28:34 am
We will be the 12:30 first off.
And finish the season playing Wolves. Do you know what is tickling my fancy for a bet though? That this is the season when we beat someone with more than 9 goals in one game. Darwin keeping not missing, Salah on form, a Brace from one of the other forwards and some from younger lads going in. 2 extra per game over 5 games is probably more useful really.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:08:35 pm
When is the last time we played United on the opening day. Has it ever happened i can't remember it which is strange you'd imagine odds are it would be drawn out at some stage.
Weve played them first home game a couple of times, including 88-89 I think. 1-0 win where Jim Leighton kept the score down.
Macc77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:46:42 pm
I thought it was a top 4 rule rather than top 6. Hardly a "shocking secret" though!

Do we know the dates of the 4 midweek fixture weeks yet? Trying to plan some holidays around games!

I believe it's the top six from the previous 2 or 3 seasons (points added up) so Chelsea were outside of it l ast season hence us playing them opening weekend. We could play them or Spurs again this time around but if the rules are the same we can't play City, Arsenal, United and I assume Villa or Newcastle.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:35:02 pm
Weve played them first home game a couple of times, including 88-89 I think. 1-0 win where Jim Leighton kept the score down.

Jan Molby penalty?
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:39 pm
Jan Molby penalty?
Yes, it might well have been now you mention it. Keepers bottom right at the annie road end I think.
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:08:16 am
12:30 kickoff away at Old Trafford with Tierney as referee, Coote on VAR and Kavanagh as 4th ref.
Assisted by David Blunketts guide dog

One woof for onside, two for off.  Ok lad?

Check compete, good process.

Oh fuck, he just wanted a biscuit
gb096

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:26:35 pm »
Brining it on, missing watching LFC play.
moondog

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:32:10 pm »
When was the last time we got one of those big 4 types (Arsenal, united, Chelsea, City ) as the last game of the season?
