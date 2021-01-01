Who's an edgy boy! Oh yes, you are!!
Investment in businesses is legal. Israel is a democracy. Word definitions are simple, and unchanged by anything to do with the topic that is banned from discussion.
The ponit is both of them are c*nts that we as a club should've fucked them off long ago. We're one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Numerous companies would line up to be our main sponsor if not #2 sponsor.
No doubt and I agree that most people and organistations with hundreds of millions to throw at sports teams are c*nts - including our own hedge fund owners. But that doesn't mean everyone is one the same level.
But there's a world of difference between being c*nts (whether thats in terms of dodgy dealings, getting kids into alcohol and gambling early while they're more prone to addiction, getting kids fat on dunkin donuts), and remorselessly contributing to global terrorism. Mike Ashley and George Gilette are c*nts, but they don't even feature on the scale here.
And not just low level/accidental stuff. 100 billion dollars worth of help to fund the proxies of Iran, who are responsible for the intentional killing of so many hundreds of thousands (and millions displaced) in the middle east across (amongst others) Lebanon Yemen and Syria in particular.
Agree with you that we shouldn't struggle to find more sponsors - hopefully we'll be more selective in future.