Yep, they're both c*nts and it's been known for a while now. Hopefully we'll bin them but I can't see it before either deal is up. I think there'll always be complaints over what type of company is the sponsor (betting companies can obviously get to fuck as well, and plenty will have problems with, for example, a maker of alcoholic beverages) but these lot we're in bed with are pretty evil corporations. We could surely do as well financially from having sponsors who aren't full blown c*nts. I pretty much do expect though that whatever company can offer us similar deals, that they'll in some way have committed various things that let's just say should not have been done.



Fair play to Dortmund fans for protesting their disgusting new partnership on one of the biggest days in club history, I assume far less mind numbing threads on their online forums asking whether it's the right thing to do at the right time. A Champions League final is literally the perfect time to do it and respect to them for doing so. Please no whataboutisms either (if the thread remains open), let's say to state owned sides, saying this is tame in comparison. We all know it's not the same but don't pretend either should have any sort of relation with LFC. Get them fucking gone.