Author Topic: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism  (Read 2304 times)

Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:07 pm
AXA are doing exactly the same thing mate. What do you think they are funding then?
AXA have (publicly and legally) invested in banks in Israel democracy

Standard Chartered have (secretly and illegally) taken money off the Iranian dictatorship, to help them launder sanctioned money to send it to terrorists

Not even close to 'exactly the same' at all, if we just stop and think for a second is it?
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Put Carlsberg back on the front
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
I'll admit my ignorance on this. Apart from being a bank (they're all pretty dodgy) I don't know anything about Standard Chartered. I also still have no idea what business AXA are in and have never been interested enough to Google them to find out.

I remember Man United having a few sponsors, such as AIG, AON and their current one who I'd never heard of and who I still have no idea what business they are in. Basically, I'm not remotely interested in sponsors.

Having said that, going by this thread, it doesn't look good at all that we have SC on our shirts. Is opposition to them gathering any traction around the club or is it just here on RAWK?
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front

We need to create a lot more heavy drinkers to allow Carlsberg to match the current deal. If we try hard - I know we can do it! :D
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:07 pm
AXA are doing exactly the same thing mate. What do you think they are funding then?

I agree with you on this but suggest AXA should be in a seperate discussion - the standard chartered news should stay the focus of this thread or it will get closed after the moderators statment on Israel / Palestine
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front
I usually have Guinness down the front of mine.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:55:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front

Hitachi
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:20:42 pm
And name a bank which hasn't?

HSBC
Barclays
NatWest
Coutts
Metro
Monzo
Paypal
Western Union


In the UK, HSBC, Natwest and Santander have all been fined (via mea culpa settlements) by the FCA for what could be considered relatively minor reactive infringements of AML regulations, requests not actioned in good time, failures to address weak points in their systems and controls etc.

What SCB have done here, allegedly, goes way way beyond that. Active participation in global ML, and breaching economic sanctions to facilitate transactions directly to known fronts for terrorist organisations, whilst repeatedly trying to hide these transactions from the authorities. There's no ignorance or incompetence here. This report affirms they have continued to do it even after being caught back in 2012, no doubt emboldened by the veneer of invulnerability and protection afforded by Osborne and Cameron, and by proxy the UK government, by not once but twice being offered what are fantastically called Deferred Prosecution Agreements, evidently a toothless deterrent. Lessons learned? No. Business as usual.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
I'd love for us to make a stand and bin them off.

Even if we end up out of pocket overall, there have to be some decent non banking / non  gambling sponsors out there!
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:58:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:20:42 pm
And name a bank which hasn't?

HSBC
Barclays
NatWest
Coutts
Metro
Monzo
Paypal
Western Union



Triodos, Nationwide, Co-Op ?
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:43:15 pm
AXA have (publicly and legally) invested in banks in Israel democracy

Standard Chartered have (secretly and illegally) taken money off the Iranian dictatorship, to help them launder sanctioned money to send it to terrorists

Not even close to 'exactly the same' at all, if we just stop and think for a second is it?
Exactly. It's disappointing beyond belief that posters are even attempting false equivalence here. I even mentioned "whataboutery" in the OP, in the hope that AXA wouldn't get dragged into this discussion.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:43:15 pm
AXA have (publicly and legally) invested in banks in Israel democracy

Standard Chartered have (secretly and illegally) taken money off the Iranian dictatorship, to help them launder sanctioned money to send it to terrorists

Not even close to 'exactly the same' at all, if we just stop and think for a second is it?

The ponit is both of them are c*nts that we as a club should've fucked them off long ago. We're one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Numerous companies would line up to be our main sponsor if not #2 sponsor.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:43:15 pm
AXA have (publicly and legally) invested in banks in Israel democracy

:lmao

Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:58:17 pm
Triodos, Nationwide, Co-Op ?

All mutual, cooperatives or crowdfunded institutions so not on the same scale of 'banking'

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:56:19 pm
In the UK, HSBC, Natwest and Santander have all been fined (via mea culpa settlements) by the FCA for what could be considered relatively minor reactive infringements of AML regulations, requests not actioned in good time, failures to address weak points in their systems and controls etc.

What SCB have done here, allegedly, goes way way beyond that. Active participation in global ML, and breaching economic sanctions to facilitate transactions directly to known fronts for terrorist organisations, whilst repeatedly trying to hide these transactions from the authorities. There's no ignorance or incompetence here. This report affirms they have continued to do it even after being caught back in 2012, no doubt emboldened by the veneer of invulnerability and protection afforded by Osborne and Cameron, and by proxy the UK government, by not once but twice being offered what are fantastically called Deferred Prosecution Agreements, evidently a toothless deterrent. Lessons learned? No. Business as usual.

In the UK. Globally HSBC were included in the same 2012 report to the US senate as Standard chartered.

Natwest did not 'settle' their Money Laundering case and were fined £264.8m in 2021. Hardly a minor infringement. Same for Santander which was a £107.7 million fine

I'm not saying it doesn't look bad for the club. It is a bad look. But I am saying that the club should have done better due diligence or they did and the £50m a season for what will be over 2 decades of sponsorship by the end of the current deal was worth a few problem headlines which ultimately won't go anywhere
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:21:32 pm »
Yep, they're both c*nts and it's been known for a while now. Hopefully we'll bin them but I can't see it before either deal is up. I think there'll always be complaints over what type of company is the sponsor (betting companies can obviously get to fuck as well, and plenty will have problems with, for example, a maker of alcoholic beverages) but these lot we're in bed with are pretty evil corporations. We could surely do as well financially from having sponsors who aren't full blown c*nts. I pretty much do expect though that whatever company can offer us similar deals, that they'll in some way have committed various things that let's just say should not have been done.

Fair play to Dortmund fans for protesting their disgusting new partnership on one of the biggest days in club history, I assume far less mind numbing threads on their online forums asking whether it's the right thing to do at the right time. A Champions League final is literally the perfect time to do it and respect to them for doing so. Please no whataboutisms either (if the thread remains open), let's say to state owned sides, saying this is tame in comparison. We all know it's not the same but don't pretend either should have any sort of relation with LFC. Get them fucking gone.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:13:44 pm
:lmao

 ;D

That's why I rarley get invovled with politics on here. I don;t want to argue with people on here I consider mates and have known for like 15 years on here.   :D
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:26:15 pm »
Axa had shares in the Israeli Hapoalim Bank which helps fund West Bank settlers. It was blacklisted by banks in many countries and by the UN.


Axa have indicated that it no longer invests in Israel.






Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:21:32 pm
Fair play to Dortmund fans for protesting their disgusting new partnership on one of the biggest days in club history, I assume far less mind numbing threads on their online forums asking whether it's the right thing to do at the right time. A Champions League final is literally the perfect time to do it and respect to them for doing so. Please no whataboutisms either (if the thread remains open), let's say to state owned sides, saying this is tame in comparison. We all know it's not the same but don't pretend either should have any sort of relation with LFC. Get them fucking gone.

There was absolutely no question they would protest it, because German fans have their shit together. We've been ignoring this for years.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:13:44 pm
:lmao


Who's an edgy boy! Oh yes, you are!! ;D

Investment in businesses is legal. Israel is a democracy. Word definitions are simple, and unchanged by anything to do with the topic that is banned from discussion.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:34 pm
The ponit is both of them are c*nts that we as a club should've fucked them off long ago. We're one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Numerous companies would line up to be our main sponsor if not #2 sponsor.
No doubt and I agree that most people and organistations with hundreds of millions to throw at sports teams are c*nts - including our own hedge fund owners. But that doesn't mean everyone is one the same level.

But there's a world of difference between being c*nts (whether thats in terms of dodgy dealings, getting kids into alcohol and gambling early while they're more prone to addiction, getting kids fat on dunkin donuts), and remorselessly contributing to global terrorism. Mike Ashley and George Gilette are c*nts, but they don't even feature on the scale here.

And not just low level/accidental stuff. 100 billion dollars worth of help to fund the proxies of Iran, who are responsible for the intentional killing of so many hundreds of thousands (and millions displaced) in the middle east across (amongst others) Lebanon Yemen and Syria in particular.

Agree with you that we shouldn't struggle to find more sponsors - hopefully we'll be more selective in future.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front
They sell in Israel  ::)
