Author Topic: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism  (Read 1929 times)

Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:07 pm
AXA are doing exactly the same thing mate. What do you think they are funding then?
AXA have (publicly and legally) invested in banks in Israel democracy

Standard Chartered have (secretly and illegally) taken money off the Iranian dictatorship, to help them launder sanctioned money to send it to terrorists

Not even close to 'exactly the same' at all, if we just stop and think for a second is it?
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Put Carlsberg back on the front
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
I'll admit my ignorance on this. Apart from being a bank (they're all pretty dodgy) I don't know anything about Standard Chartered. I also still have no idea what business AXA are in and have never been interested enough to Google them to find out.

I remember Man United having a few sponsors, such as AIG, AON and their current one who I'd never heard of and who I still have no idea what business they are in. Basically, I'm not remotely interested in sponsors.

Having said that, going by this thread, it doesn't look good at all that we have SC on our shirts. Is opposition to them gathering any traction around the club or is it just here on RAWK?
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front

We need to create a lot more heavy drinkers to allow Carlsberg to match the current deal. If we try hard - I know we can do it! :D
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:07 pm
AXA are doing exactly the same thing mate. What do you think they are funding then?

I agree with you on this but suggest AXA should be in a seperate discussion - the standard chartered news should stay the focus of this thread or it will get closed after the moderators statment on Israel / Palestine
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front
I usually have Guinness down the front of mine.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:55:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Put Carlsberg back on the front

Hitachi
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:20:42 pm
And name a bank which hasn't?

HSBC
Barclays
NatWest
Coutts
Metro
Monzo
Paypal
Western Union


In the UK, HSBC, Natwest and Santander have all been fined (via mea culpa settlements) by the FCA for what could be considered relatively minor reactive infringements of AML regulations, requests not actioned in good time, failures to address weak points in their systems and controls etc.

What SCB have done here, allegedly, goes way way beyond that. Active participation in global ML, and breaching economic sanctions to facilitate transactions directly to known fronts for terrorist organisations, whilst repeatedly trying to hide these transactions from the authorities. There's no ignorance or incompetence here. This report affirms they have continued to do it even after being caught back in 2012, no doubt emboldened by the veneer of invulnerability and protection afforded by Osborne and Cameron, and by proxy the UK government, by not once but twice being offered what are fantastically called Deferred Prosecution Agreements, evidently a toothless deterrent. Lessons learned? No. Business as usual.
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
I'd love for us to make a stand and bin them off.

Even if we end up out of pocket overall, there have to be some decent non banking / non  gambling sponsors out there!
Re: Standards Corrupted 2.0 - Funding Terrorism
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:58:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:20:42 pm
And name a bank which hasn't?

HSBC
Barclays
NatWest
Coutts
Metro
Monzo
Paypal
Western Union



Triodos, Nationwide, Co-Op ?
