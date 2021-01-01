I'll admit my ignorance on this. Apart from being a bank (they're all pretty dodgy) I don't know anything about Standard Chartered. I also still have no idea what business AXA are in and have never been interested enough to Google them to find out.



I remember Man United having a few sponsors, such as AIG, AON and their current one who I'd never heard of and who I still have no idea what business they are in. Basically, I'm not remotely interested in sponsors.



Having said that, going by this thread, it doesn't look good at all that we have SC on our shirts. Is opposition to them gathering any traction around the club or is it just here on RAWK?