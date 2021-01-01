And name a bank which hasn't?
HSBC
Barclays
NatWest
Coutts
Metro
Monzo
Paypal
Western Union
In the UK, HSBC, Natwest and Santander have all been fined (via mea culpa settlements) by the FCA for what could be considered relatively minor reactive infringements of AML regulations, requests not actioned in good time, failures to address weak points in their systems and controls etc.
What SCB have done here, allegedly, goes way way beyond that. Active participation in global ML, and breaching economic sanctions to facilitate transactions directly to known fronts for terrorist organisations, whilst repeatedly trying to hide these transactions from the authorities. There's no ignorance or incompetence here. This report affirms they have continued to do it even after being caught back in 2012, no doubt emboldened by the veneer of invulnerability and protection afforded by Osborne and Cameron, and by proxy the UK government, by not once but twice being offered what are fantastically called Deferred Prosecution Agreements, evidently a toothless deterrent. Lessons learned? No. Business as usual.