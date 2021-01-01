« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD  (Read 1450 times)

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm »


Andriy Shevchenko - 2006 Olympics
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,546
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm »


Jürgen Klinsmann - Euro 1996
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:02:40 am »
Paul Scholes, Euro 2004

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_yak4511DY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_yak4511DY</a>
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:55:05 am »
Giourkas Seitaridis (Euro 2004)

Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:03:04 am »
Eden13 picks R.van Nistelrooy (04)

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:35:54 am »
Aldair - France 98

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,964
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst - Euro 2004
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,074
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Christian Zeige Euro 96
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 