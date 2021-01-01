Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
Topic:
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Author
Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Musketeer Gripweed
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:52 pm
Andriy Shevchenko - 2006 Olympics
Draex
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:18 pm
Jürgen Klinsmann - Euro 1996
Sheer Magnetism
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 04:02:40 am
Paul Scholes, Euro 2004
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_yak4511DY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_yak4511DY</a>
child-in-time
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 05:55:05 am
Giourkas Seitaridis (Euro 2004)
NICHOLLS
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 10:03:04 am
Eden13 picks R.van Nistelrooy (04)
Crosby Nick
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #85 on:
Today
at 10:35:54 am
Aldair - France 98
Drinks Sangria
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #86 on:
Today
at 11:13:38 am
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst - Euro 2004
RobbieRedman
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Reply #87 on:
Today
at 11:18:03 am
Christian Zeige Euro 96
