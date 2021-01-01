Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Author
Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD (Read 818 times)
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,606
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:18 pm »
Ricardo Carvalho - Portugal - 2004
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,134
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 04:51:16 pm »
Javier Zanetti (98)
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,134
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:07 pm »
Fabio Grosso (06)
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 77,387
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:07 pm »
Roberto Ayala 1998
&
Gilberto Silva 2002
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:04:41 pm by Hazell
»
Logged
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,869
YNWA
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:28 pm »
Gennaro Gattuso WC 2006
Logged
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,869
YNWA
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:58 pm »
Riquelme WC 06
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:27:49 pm by PoetryInMotion
»
Logged
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,606
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:56 pm »
Sol Campbell - England - 2002 World Cup
Judge the player, not his politics!
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,134
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:46 pm »
Eden13 picks:
1.Lucas Podolski (06)
2.Ashley Cole (04)
3.Hong Myung Bo (02)
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,959
Not Italian
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:44 pm »
Karel Poborský
Czech Republic - Euro 96
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,167
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #49 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:52 pm »
Wayne Rooney 2004 Euros
Logged
Musketeer Gripweed
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,718
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:17 pm »
Deco - Euro 2004
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:56:21 pm by Musketeer Gripweed
»
Logged
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,503
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:03 pm »
Milan Baro - Euro 2004
Logged
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,846
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:33 pm »
Didier Deschamps (World Cup 1998)
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,738
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:58 pm »
Salif Diao
- 02 WC
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,166
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 12:03:24 am »
Alessandro Costacurta, 98 World Cup
Logged
