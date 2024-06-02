Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

Firing Croatia to a historic third placed finish at the 1998 FIFA World Cup... Davor Šuker
. Still my favourite World Cup, Croatia surprised everyone, Suker being one of many technical ballers who blew us away with their skill.
Awards:
FIFA World Cup third place
1998 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot
1998 FIFA World Cup: Silver Ball
1998 FIFA World Cup: All-Star Team
Onze de Bronze: 1998
Ballon d'Or runner-up: 1998
FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 1998
Croatian Footballer of the Year: 1998
Croatian Sportsman of the year: 1998