Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD  (Read 415 times)

Offline NICHOLLS

Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

Time to travel back in time to the golden nostalgia era between 1996 and 2006 where most of our most beloved football heroes and favourite icons played. They don't make them like they used to!

Draft rules:
  • We need to build a team from players who took part in any World Cup or European Championship between 1996 and 2006: EURO 96, WC 98, EURO 2000, WC 2002, EURO 2004 & WC 2006.
  • You are limited to a maximum of two players from any single tournament.
  • When picking you have to confirm which version of the player you are drafting. For example, Zidane (EURO 2000).
  • We are evaluating the players on purely how they performed at this tournament.
  • Only one version of a player is available to be drafted. For example, if someone picks Rivaldo (WC 2002), Rivaldo (WC 98) would then be unavailable.
  • Strict one hour pick deadlines. 8am-midnight UK time. Leave shortlists if you're going to be away.



Draft Order

Elzar
RobbieRedman
Drinks Sangria
Crosby Nick
vivabobbygraham
Samie
child-in-time
Sheer Magnetism
Draex
Musketeer Gripweed
Popcorn
Lastrador
mikey_LFC
PoetryInMotion
NICHOLLS
Hazell
Online Elzar

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #1 on: June 2, 2024, 09:37:26 pm »
Ronaldo 2002 World Cup

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #2 on: June 2, 2024, 09:44:17 pm »
Zidane 2000

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:17 am »
Cannavaro World Cup 2006
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:16:57 am »
Rivaldo - 2002

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:19:37 pm »
Thierry Henry, 2006 World Cup

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm »


Roberto Carlos - 2002 World Cup
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:45:16 pm »


Paulo Maldini - Euro 96
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm »
RONALDINHO- 2002 WC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:21:59 pm »
Luis Figo (Euro 2000)

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:57:48 pm »
Francesco Totti 2000


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:32:15 pm »
Gabriel Batistuta

98 WC (Argentina) - 5 goals

    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm »
Andrea Pirlo - Italy - 2006 World Cup

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:59:42 pm »


Matthias Sammer (EURO 96)

...changed the way I look at defenders (of what was possible in a libero role). EURO 96 was the first tournament I saw, and Sammer's performances (Beckenbauer 2.0) made a big impression on me (aside from England's 4-1 romp against the Dutch!)  ;D 


Awards:
UEFA European Championship
UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament
UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament
Onze de Bronze
Ballon d'Or
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:35:47 pm »
Lilian Thuram World Cup 1998

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm »
Patrick Vieira - Euro 2000



&

Pavel Nedved - Euro 2004

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 pm »
Firing Croatia to a historic third placed finish at the 1998 FIFA World Cup... Davor Šuker. Still my favourite World Cup, Croatia surprised everyone, Suker being one of many technical ballers who blew us away with their skill.




Awards:

FIFA World Cup third place
1998 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot
1998 FIFA World Cup: Silver Ball
1998 FIFA World Cup: All-Star Team
Onze de Bronze: 1998
Ballon d'Or runner-up: 1998
FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 1998
Croatian Footballer of the Year: 1998
Croatian Sportsman of the year: 1998
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm »
Marcel Desailly World Cup 1998
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm »

Dennis Bergkamp - Holland - 98


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm »
Alessandro Nesta



Italy - Euro 2000
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Michael Ballack 2002 World Cup

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:56:16 pm »


Cafu - France 1998
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm »


E. Davids - World Cup 98
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm »
Claude Makélélé, 2004 World Cup

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:07:15 am »
Alan Shearer (Euro 1996)

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:37:20 am »
Miroslav Klose World Cup 2006
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:05:50 pm »
Jaap Stam 98'


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Phillip Lahm (06)

Emanuele Petit (98)
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
Gianluca Zambrotta 06'

